PORT HOOD: Council provided pre-approval to fund enhancements to the municipal fleet.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Jan. 12, Finance Director Tanya Tibbo said the Municipal Finance Corporation no longer exists, so the municipality now has to apply for a debenture from the province.

Tibbo said the first step in the process was council’s approval of a temporary borrowing resolution during the Nov. 10 meeting of council. She said this was followed by ministerial approval on Nov. 30.

Tibbo said council had to approve the $1,787,200 to be borrowed, at an interest rate of six per cent over 10 years.

CAO Keith MacDonald updated council on the Policy and Procedural Manual.

Calling it a “comprehensive” manual that was “significantly” overhauled from the previous incarnation, MacDonald said it is 94 pages long.

MacDonald said it’s broken up into 24 sections: employment categories; recruitment, selection, and hiring; equity, diversity, and inclusion; conditions of employment; salary administration; performance management; discipline; accommodation; respectful workplace; employee benefits; expenses; exceptions to attendance requirements; substance-free workplace; service awards; dress code; pregnancy and parental leave; computer, electronics, devices, and social media; employee records; transportation from work sites for medical treatment; health and safety; confidentiality; privacy; and standards of conduct and conflict resolution.

Although MacDonald said it is “lengthy,” council was provided with the manual before the holidays, and no councillors had any questions, opinions, or concerns for the CAO.

A request to adjust the capital budget to construct a staff facility at the Kenloch Waste Management Facility, in the amount of $67,507, received approval from council. Council backed a loan guarantee of $375,000 for the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a new pumper truck. Finally, councillors approved a $5,000 request from the Chéticamp Salmon River Association for stream restoration in the wild salmon watershed.