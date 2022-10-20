HALIFAX: The province announced more than $1 million in funding to help first responder organizations purchase safety equipment.

Among the local organizations receiving funding were the: Antigonish Town Volunteer Fire Department, $20,000; Lake Ainslie Volunteer Fire Department, $20,000; Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department, $20,000; Mabou and District Volunteer Fire Department, $20,000; Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department, $7,394.15; the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, $19,677.94 and the District 10 Volunteer Fire Department in Richmond County will receive $3,981.

“Thank you to our volunteer fire departments, first responders, and ground search and rescue personnel for their devotion and dedication to protecting our communities,” Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau said in a press release. “This funding will help purchase needed safety equipment allowing volunteers to continue to serve our community.”

The province said the Emergency Services Provider Fund offers funding to fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations, including hazardous materials teams, to upgrade equipment that is used directly in response to a fire or other emergency.

According to the province, 56 organizations are receiving funding under the program this fiscal year. They said categories include personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, rescue equipment, miscellaneous firefighting equipment, hazardous materials equipment and emergency power for buildings.

Organizations can apply every three years, and the province added that the program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $20,000.

The full list of 2022-23 Emergency Service Provider Fund grant recipients is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/emergency-services-provider-fund-grant-recipients-2022.