ANTIGONISH: One local tourism operator is in the middle of creating digital advertising content thanks to funding through the Compelling Tourism Communities Initiative, and a new pilot program.

Since the summer, the Antigonish Tourism Association has been creating digital content aimed at growing tourism in the area.

“Tourism Nova Scotia had a current program running called the digital content marketing program and that program provided resources to produce digital assets like photography and video to be used for promotion of the community,” Antigonish Tourism Association president Paul Curry told The Reporter on Oct. 17. “They did some shoots at beaches, hotels and restaurants, and in November, they will be shooting some of the Antigonish Jazzfest. The idea is to create those assets that we can use to promote the region as a place to bring more visitors here.”

Curry, who is also the CEO of Claymore Inn and Suites, said the new program is providing additional funding to help with the promotion.

“It will help buy advertising on YouTube, or buy advertising on Google, or different venues like that, to promote this material and actually get it out there in front of the public eyes, and help people make choices around where they want to visit,” he said.

According to a release from the province, the Compelling Tourism Communities Initiative will help tourism stakeholders throughout the province better understand what inspires people to visit and spend time and money in their communities.

“Nova Scotia communities are rich with beauty, culture and opportunity,” Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage said in the release. “After a difficult couple of years, we’re seeing tourism demand returning, and we want all areas of the province to experience the social and economic benefits of tourism.”

Programming will include market research, advertising, support for community visitor information centres, web site development, and digital marketing training.

Curry highlighted that in August crews filmed at Bayfield and Pomquet Beach, and just last week they were back to film at Justamere Café, Microtel, Gabrieau’s Bistro, the Antigonish Evergreen Inn, Antigonish Homeward Inns, and also the Half Cocked Brewing Company.

“It’s cool; you have these hotels and restaurants who, in some sense are competitors, but everyone’s on the same page working together,” he said. “It’s a really big team effort; a lot of momentum to build up as a community rather than battling it out as individuals, and that’s exciting.”

Tourism Nova Scotia will also provide coaching and tools to help communities identify their strengths and opportunities, set tourism goals, and effectively promote travel to their area.

As a new tourism organization, Curry suggested having this resource has been crucial.

“It’s been really helpful. As a new organization, we don’t have a lot to stand on as it is,” he said. “There’s not a lot of material that promotes this region of the province very well, and they recognized that as something that was lacking.”

As for any other projects that are in the works, Curry suggested they’re not trying to do too much.

“We have a broader agenda as an organization to improve tourism in the region, and work with partners to that end,” he said. “We’re always looking at the next project, but we’re not trying to take too much on at once, but try to figure out how we can keep building to make something better as a whole.”