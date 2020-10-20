Emergency services providers receive provincial funding

HALIFAX: The province is helping first responder organizations buy more than $1.25 million of emergency equipment.

“Many of these organizations are supported by volunteers, who put hours of their own time into training and responding to emergencies in their communities,” said Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This funding ensures they have the tools and equipment to be safe while carrying out their duties.”

Among the Strait area organizations approved for assistance were: the Canso Hazell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, $20,000; the Inverness Fire Department, $7,044.59; the Louisdale and District Volunteer Fire Department, $11,523; the Port Hastings Fire Department, $20,000; the St. Andrews Volunteer Fire Department, $9,367; the Tracadie District Volunteer Fire Department, $18,448.01; and the Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, $11,432.44.

The fund offers financial assistance to fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations, including hazardous materials (HAZMAT) organizations, to upgrade equipment that is used directly in response to a fire or emergency.

In total, 74 organizations are receiving funding under the program for 2020-2021.

Categories include personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, rescue equipment, miscellaneous firefighting equipment, hazardous material (HAZMAT) equipment, water supply and suppression equipment, emergency power for buildings.

Organizations can apply every three years and the program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $20,000.

To see the full list of grant recipients go to: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/emergency-services-provider-fund-grant-recipients-2020.