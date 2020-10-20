OTTAWA: The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in a project in Nova Scotia through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government.

The program aims to strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices through asset management training, funding and information sharing.

The Municipality of the County of Richmond will develop an asset management policy and roadmap to guide asset management implementation. The project includes preparing an inventory of all major assets (water distribution, sewer, storm water, roads network and major municipal-owned buildings and structures). Data will be presented in spreadsheet format and entered on a desktop computer geographic information system (GIS) with an easy-to-use web mapping application. Training will be provided for staff for the data and the GIS system. State of infrastructure reports on life expectancy, condition and replacement costs of each major asset group will also be prepared.

This funding will cover Phase 1 of asset management implementation.

“This investment provides the municipality of Richmond with the tools and training it needs to plan, build and maintain its water distribution, sewers, roads and other infrastructure now and for years to come,” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “With a clear line of sight on their long-term needs, local governments will be able to make sound investment decisions on projects that contribute to cleaner, more livable communities for their children and grandchildren.”

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada, has invested in more than 663 municipal asset management projects.

“Municipalities are Canada’s builders. With responsibility over two-thirds of our public infrastructure—and as the governments closest to daily life for Canadians across the country—local leaders are building strong, vibrant, and sustainable communities,” Garth Frizzell, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities said. ‘That’s why having access to the right tools and information at the local level is so important. It’s how we’re able to build better lives.”