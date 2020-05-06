MABOU: A group of local volunteers are lending their skills to help frontline health care and other essential workers during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

An army of 35 seamstresses throughout Inverness County have banded together to address the demand and hand-make personal protective equipment to fill their community’s need.

One stitch at a time, the group is putting a button on the side of scrub hats to assist in comfortability on long shifts.

“In the beginning, it was a nurse who spoke out about how the elastic was cutting in behind their ears, and they were looking for a way to hook that onto something else,” Christena MacDonald told The Reporter. “We put a call out, hoping people would help out to sew hats and masks for our frontline workers. With that I got nine or 10 for a start. As they came on board, we quickly grew to 35.”

After coming across the design pattern of a hat with buttons on the side above the ears, so the elastic could loop around the button and keep the mask tight – the group got to work. As a result, the group was able to provide 700 scrub hats and 850 masks.

The masks have mostly gone to the general public working in grocery stores, hardware stores, and garages. While healthcare workers are unable to wear the homemade masks, as they’re required to follow professional healthcare standards, the scrub hats have been distributed to workers at Inverness Consolidated Memorial and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

“The nurses really like them because it completely covers their hair,” MacDonald said. “That’s a bonus as well.”

Last week, she received a call from a lady who worked in emergency at the Glace Bay Hospital and wanted to know if she could get any of the scrub hats. With a little help from Emergeny Health Services in Baddeck, since they are back and forth to Glace Bay on a daily basis, they were able to deliver 35 hats to the hospital.

“It’s been fantastic, it has made everything worthwhile for sure. We’ve got so much positive feedback,” MacDonald said of the response from frontline healthcare workers. “People call me, I put masks out onto my deck or in the barbeque and they just come and pick them up.”

Because of social distancing, even with picking up donated material, she said the exchange is done on people’s decks so she hasn’t even met half the ladies who are doing the sewing.

MacDonald received a call from a lady Monday morning who advised her she had enough material to make a couple of quilts, which would amount to a fair number of masks.

“The generosity has been amazing.”

The masks are available for the general public, and MacDonald suggested they’ve looked after certain areas of the community that were known to them and now are extending their hand to anyone who may be in need.

“What we need are for groups to start up in New Glasgow, Antigonish, Guysborough, Margaree, Baddeck and Chéticamp – all of these areas,” she said. “The need is there and our frontline workers need you.”

In the coming weeks, MacDonald believes the demand is going to increase for masks from the general public; they currently have a stockpile of about 100 masks but expect those to be handed out soon.

There is no cost for the masks, rather the group asks the public to pay it forward by making a donation to their local food bank.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to continue to provide them, because they certainly won’t be able to buy them,” she added. “We’re all ready to keep going and we’re more than willing to do so.”

Anybody who is looking for a mask can contact MacDonald at (902) 258-5257.