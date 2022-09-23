Eye of Hurricane Fiona expected to hit the Strait area

HALIFAX: Although they don’t know exactly where, officials with the Canadian Hurricane Centre expect the centre of Hurricane Fiona will hit the Strait area tomorrow morning.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, told The Reporter landfall is expected between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. tomorrow with the eye to pass somewhere over the region.

“That’s going to be a pretty important spot over the next 24 hours,” Hubbard said of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties. “Right now, that’s exactly where the track looks like it’s taking it. Of course, there is a little bit of uncertainty in how far east or west it’s going to go, but certainly for one of those areas, either eastern Guysborough or western Richmond, it’s definitely looking like the chances now is where the centre of the storm will make landfall in Nova Scotia.”

Noting that storm surges vary depending on the track of the storm and the geography of the area, Hubbard said they are expecting high water levels, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 metres, in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, as well as areas along the Atlantic coast.

“We do have a storm surge warning in effect for Richmond County, there is one for Guysborough as well and then on the other side, definitely in effect for Antigonish County and Pictou County as well, and as well for Inverness,” he noted. “Over on the gulf side, Inverness, we are looking at potential flooding with Stage 2 water levels reached there.”

As is the case with storms of this strength, Hubbard said there will be “very significant waves” generated by Hurricane Fiona.

“It looks like, along the Atlantic coast, we could see waves from eight, maybe as high as 12 metres before they break, as they approach the shore,” he said. “Over on the other side, Antigonish area, a little more sheltered there with the coastline with PEI, but certainly six to eight metres for Antigonish and parts of Inverness County as well.”

Hubbard is predicting powerful wind gusts.

“For that part of eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, we are looking at very, very significant winds, possibly winds that most people have never experienced in terms of a storm like this,” the meteorologist explained. “Late this evening, starting with winds increasing with gusts up 120 km/hour, and then areas that are exposed, a little more vulnerable to winds, there will definitely could be some areas that experience winds of a 150 km/h as gusts.”

Hubbard said rainfall amounts will be heavy.

“We’re certainly looking at 100 to 150 (millimetres) in the forecast for many of these areas; Antigonish, Guysborough, for example, looking into Cape Breton with similar numbers there,” he stated. “It’s quite possible that those numbers will be a little bit higher, 200 (mm) might be a little tiny too much, but certainly more than 150 is possible locally.”

During a media briefing yesterday afternoon, Bob Robichaud, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre, explained that the hurricane interacted with a trough of low pressure located over the eastern part of the United States that moved into western portions of Atlantic Canada, resulting in an “extremely strong and dangerous storm.”

With most models predicting Hurricane Fiona as a post tropical storm, Robichaud cautioned that means the storm will have both tropical and non-tropical characteristics.

Hubbard agreed with provincial officials who have called this storm historic, noting they are expecting uprooted trees, damage to structures, coastal and in land flooding, as well as widespread power outages.

“Just seeing the kind of winds we’re expecting from this, the power behind this storm, many people will not have experienced a storm like this in their lifetime,” Hubbard added. “I don’t think I’ve actually ever seen gusts that high around here in Nova Scotia. Part of the reason we talk about the storm in terms of that, we want people to understand how serious this storm is, how potentially dangerous it can be, and the kind of impacts that we’re expecting from this.”