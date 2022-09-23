Public asked to help identify suspects in store theft

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is appealing to the public to help identify the culprits wanted in a break, enter and theft from a local store.

On June 5, at approximately 3 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a break-in at a convenience store on Highway 316 in Saint Andrews.

“RCMP officers learned that two people had smashed a window pane and gained access to the store,” the RCMP said in a press release issued today. “They stole bottles of liquor before fleeing the scene on foot.”

The RCMP said they have gathered information and evidence as part of their investigation and they released video footage in an attempt to identify the suspects.