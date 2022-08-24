

UPPER BIG TRACADIE: A teenager is dead following a fatal crash along Highway 16 in Upper Big Tracadie.

Information provided by RCMP Senior Communications Advisor Allison Gerrard, Antigonish and Guysborough RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 20.

“An 18-year-old man from Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Gerrard said. “The 41-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, a Lexus SUV, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to the RCMP, collision analysts attended the scene of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” Gerrard said.

While the name of the victim wasn’t released by the RCMP, The Reporter has learned a GoFundMe has been created to assist the family of Zachery Hendsbee.

“This GoFundMe page has been set up to support Zach’s family during this difficult time,” the organizer Tina Clinton says on the page. “If you know Zach’s parents, Shana and Darcy, you know that they are shirt off their back kind of people. Shana and Darcy have given so much time to the community, it’s time to come together to support them.”

Hendsbee, who passed away just shy of his 19th birthday is being remembered as someone who could light up any room with his smile and positive energy.

“Zach was an athlete and a car enthusiast,” Clinton said. “He marched to the beat of his own drum. Zach could light up any room with his smile and his positive energy. He touched the lives of many people in his short time here on earth.”