JUDIQUE: The community of Judique in Inverness County is one of the two recipients of this year’s Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award. Established in 2007, the award is given to communities who demonstrate civic engagement, vibrant initiatives and celebrate the diversity, culture, and heritage of community members.

“I am constantly impressed by the determination and heart that exists in communities across the province,” Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc said in a statement released on Aug. 18. “Nova Scotians demonstrate their amazing spirit and resourcefulness by improving the lives of those around them and advocating for positive change in their regions, municipalities and towns.”

The Judique Spirit Tartan Group is the organization responsible for notifying the province of their eligibility for the award and for the past week Mildred Lynn McDonald, a member of the Judique Spirit Tartan Group, has been busy notifying the community of their recognition.

She’s proud to be part of the community and says the overarching theme of the award is the spirit of the community, but certain values were also focused on and brought to a bigger life.

“As a group we were able to identify the strengths in the community and build on them,” McDonald said. “Specific to Judique, the strengths are generosity, a can-do attitude, inclusiveness, respect for ancestors… and hospitality. So, we were able to grab onto those and work with those qualities that were specific to Judique, then the second thing we realized is that small successful projects beget more small successful projects, so we built on little successes.”

The winners are selected by a committee under the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. Successful communities are chosen based on their evidence of citizen engagement, civic pride and a positive outlook on the future of the community. While up to four communities can be chosen, this year there were just two winners, Judique and Weymouth Falls.

“Nova Scotia is an amazing place to raise a family, build a career and put down roots, and it’s because of our strong communities and volunteers,” Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage said in the statement from Aug. 18. “I want to thank and congratulate the citizens and volunteers of Judique and Weymouth Falls for their commitment to create inclusive and resilient communities focused on collective growth and prosperity.”

Since the award began in 2007, there have been 48 communities across the province who have been recipients. The communities chosen are highlighted and honoured through celebration and recognition, a hand-crafted award and sign will also be presented to the community at a ceremony taking place this later year.

McDonald says they’ve came up with a model that can be shared with other communities who want to highlight their community spirit. She says it’s about identifying the potential within your own community and “pulling out those gems of community qualities.”

“The first step is identifying the strengths in your community. The second part would be tackling small projects and create successes that people can buy into, and then the third part is to really, really communicate what’s going on in the community and to community members. Basically, it changes the conversation in the community,” she says.

“What happens is if you get those qualities in your community right, then your community members will identify and recognize those qualities and will hook into them. And that’s the magic of it.”