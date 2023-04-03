ARICHAT: Costs to study the feasibility of a multi-use facility in Richmond County are more than anticipated.

At the regular monthly meeting on March 27 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from Public Works Director Chris Boudreau.

A year ago, the idea for a new facility came from the recreation department, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said.

“The budgeted amount that we included for that study of $50,000 to carry out the conceptual planning was well under what the bids came back as,” Mombourquette told council.

With the current Richmond Arena building hitting its 50th anniversary this year, Mombourquette said the facility is “nearing the end of its life.”

“We knew that we had to start to make preparations for a consultation with the community and planning for a new future facility,” she said.

While planning a new replacement facility, the warden said the municipality decided to look at meeting space, opportunities for arts and culture events, as well as office space.

“Once that concept was brought forward from staff, immediately I remember last year, we started to talk about, ‘let’s open the scope,’” she said.

After issuing the RFP, Mombourquette said bids were budgeted with expectations of leveraging funding from the federal and provincial governments.

“We did look into trying to access bilateral agreements and those funds have been expended,” she said. “There may be some other areas where we could look for funding from this.”

The warden said the municipality will have to spend an additional $80,000, bringing the total cost to $130,000.

“This is no longer conceptual plan; this will get to us to the ability to go for more funding. It’s gone from conceptual to feasibility,” CAO Troy MacCulloch noted.

The CAO said the study will give way to the consultation phase.

“This will open up another process to hammer out where this is going to be, what people want, where they want it,” he said. “Where we site this will be very important to how big this thing is and the services that the people want to see offered here.”

MacCulloch estimated the project will be in the range of $20 million to $40 million.

Because of the amount of money involved, council agreed to discuss the matter at their next meeting, and in the meantime, they are asking municipal staff to investigate funding sources and report their findings to council.

“I’m not surprised at all that the bids are coming in high. I think if you ask any municipal unit or any organization that’s issuing RFPs right now, bids are coming in higher than anticipated and there’s lots of factors that are driving that increase in cost,” the warden added. “I do think that the broadening in scope, from a recreational to a multi-use, more open concept opportunity is part of what’s driving that as well.”