PAQTNKEK: A contribution of $498,118 from the federal government will support Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation with scientific research as they look to harvest opportunities with the construction of a full-scale oyster farm in Pomquet Harbour.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway told The Reporter the research, which will be undertaken at the Nautical Institute of the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), will focus on conducting innovative biophysical studies of Pomquet Harbour.

“That’s the primary scope of the money, it’s going into research and development between Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and NSCC,” Kelloway said in an interview March 30. “The federal government is always going to look at ways that we can explore potential, new industries in the seafood sector, but we’re also equally focused on research that may go into exploring new fishing endeavors.”

The contribution includes support from both the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to the tune of $269,118 through the Innovative Communities Fund, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is providing $229,000 through the Atlantic Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative.

In 2019, ACOA contributed $200,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund to help Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation acquire equipment for initial activities at the site.

The investment will help Paqtnkek take next steps to develop its oyster operation with the addition of cages, bags, and other equipment needed to expand and bring products to market. The contribution also supports the addition of a floating dock which will make the area safer for workers to access the harbour.

The oyster farm will provide employment opportunities for community members to gain industry experience and training. This project will enable Paqtnkek to maintain five full-time positions and create an additional five, with more jobs on the horizon.

Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has a deeply rooted connection to the nearby water and its resources, and with a name that means “by the bay,” the people of Paqtnkek have fished Pomquet Harbour as a source of food for generations, living in harmony with the local environment.

“The Paqtnkek community has developed a very long relationship with the surrounding waters in Eski’kewaq, the traditional territory of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaq. Pomquet Harbour has provided food and medicines for many generations and has fostered relationships with the surrounding communities who have settled in the territory,” Interim Chief Cory Julian said. “Food security and economic opportunity is important for the Paqtnkek community, along with historical contributions of supporting the local economy. The financial support allows our community an opportunity to develop relationships with governments and surrounding communities for future reconciliation for all to create a stable sustainable future for everyone.”

In recent years, Paqtnkek has conducted extensive research on oyster farming in the harbour, Kelloway said, and working with industry partners and drawing on its own longstanding relationship with the sea, the community has demonstrated that it can support a successful oyster operation.

“What I like about the research we’re funding, is that it comes from a perspective of Western science, but also Indigenous knowledge,” he said. “And I’m very keen at looking at the research personally, I have a great interest in it, but I know local fishers will as well.”

While he indicated the federal government is only funding the research and development, all regulations and protocols are governed under the provincial government.

“I think why this money is so important, is to research the viability, the practicality, the safety, the productivity and efficiency, and sensibility of a full-scale, commercial farm,” Kelloway said. “But you need the science to back that up from all of those perspectives, and you also need to take into account Indigenous knowledge and fishers knowledge, in terms of their experiences of the seas.”

As for if this would be a year-round or seasonal operation, the MP suggested that would be determined in time.

“We can’t underestimate the importance of the fishery in general and the domino effect economically to individual and community wealth,” Kelloway said. “The biggest export industry in Atlantic Canada is the fishing industry by a country mile, so the opportunity to look at creating something that is suitable, environmentally-sound, focuses on safety, consultation, collaboration, and communication.”

When asked if climate change could impact the production of oysters, Kelloway said that remains to be seen.

“Whether we’re talking oysters, lobsters, or fish in general, what we’re seeing is, what fishers are seeing, more importantly, is a dramatic change in water temperature,” Kelloway said. “And with that dramatic change, is causing a great flux of changes; changes to species, changes to coastal erosion, and so forth and so on. Everyone will tell you the industry is changing because the environment is changing.”