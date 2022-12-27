MARTINIQUE: On Dec. 8, Richmond County District RCMP said they responded to a complaint of shots fired at a vessel that was travelling through Lennox Passage.

According to a press release issued on Jan. 25 by the RCMP, the vessel was near the Lennox Passage Provincial Park in Martinique when four shots were fired from land towards the boat, entering the water just off the vessel’s bow.

“The shots are believed to have come from the direction of the Lennox Passage Provincial Park,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote The Reporter via email.

The RCMP noted that no one was injured and there was no damage to the vessel.

“The vessel was not fishing at the time, nor is this incident related to the fishery,” Marshall wrote. “I don’t have information concerning the vessel name, or information about the vessel that I am able to release…”

ST. PETER’S: Police expected to lay more charges following an incident on Jan. 18, when Richmond County District RCMP said they received a complaint of a man who was in a store on Grenville Street in St. Peter’s, “wearing an unconcealed handgun on his waist.”

According to a press release, the RCMP started investigating the incident, and on Jan. 20, they executed a search warrant at a home on Old Band Office Road in Potlotek First Nation. Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man at the home without incident, and during the search, they seized a rifle, a number of Airsoft handguns and rifles, ammunition, and a prohibited magazine.

The man was released from custody on conditions and was facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, the RCMP noted.

COUNTRY HARBOUR: A former warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) was elected to fill a vacant seat in District 7.

After being the only candidate to come forward, Hudson MacLeod, a lifelong resident of Country Harbour, was sworn into the position on Feb. 1. The seat became vacant after the passing of Councillor Rickey McLaren.

In 1997, after serving the municipality, he accepted a position with the ExxonMobil led Sable Offshore Energy Project as a safety advisor, then MacLeod continued as a consultant until he retired in 2021.

During his previous term as a municipal councillor, MacLeod was selected by his colleagues as the municipality’s warden, he also served on many different boards and committees during his three terms on council, including; chair of the Milford Haven Nursing Home; chair of the Sable Community Liaison Committee; board member of the Guysborough County Regional Development Authority; he sat on the Recreation Committee; and was a member of the Community Services Committee.

MacLeod is a a former member of the Country Harbour Gun Club, served as a junior warden at his church, helped coach both youth fastball teams and men’s slow-pitch teams, and helped coach hockey teams from the area.

WHYCOCOMAGH: A video posted on social media led to a search of a home and the arrest of 35-year-old Pictou County resident Jeremy MacKeznie for firearms offences.

On Jan. 10, the Inverness County District RCMP began an investigation after a video was posted to social media depicting a man, at a business on Whycocomagh Mountain Road in Whycocomagh, “waving a handgun around in a reckless manner.” According to an RCMP press release issued on Feb. 2, the video allegedly showed the man using an “over capacity magazine.”

According to the search warrant request, which was provided by Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, the RCMP confirmed that MacKenzie captured the video using his personal cell phone and uploaded it to social media. The warrant request stated that MacKenzie “was in possession of what was believed to be an unpinned high capacity magazine, a prohibited device. The magazine was inserted into a firearm which MacKenzie was handling in a careless manner. MacKenzie’s actions in the video, and by his own admission, to police on Jan. 13, 2022, suggested that MacKenzie was intoxicated at the time the video was captured.”

According to the search warrant application, “while waving the firearm around, MacKenzie briefly pointed the firearm at (William) Haverstock’s head, causing Haverstock to flinch, momentarily close his eyes, and move his head away from the muzzle. MacKenzie was quite vocal during the video, saying such things as: ‘I just go where the gun tells me to go.’”

The warrant request also noted that, “near the end of the video MacKenzie took a large drink of what was believed to be liquor and then started to become physically ill. The video ended at this time.”

During the investigation, the application said the RCMP learned that MacKenzie served in the military for over 14 years, and had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from serving in Afghanistan. They said he moved from Saskatchewan to Nova Scotia shortly before Christmas.

When questioned, the application asserted that, “MacKenzie did not recall any of the events from the video as he was hammered at the time the video was captured.” The RCMP said MacKenzie, “thought the contents of the video were good for a laugh,” and he denied any knowledge of the firearm he held.

On Jan. 26, the RCMP said they executed the search warrant at a home at 68 High Street in Pictou and seized five restricted firearms including rifles and handguns; one unrestricted firearm; prohibited magazines; ammunition; body armour; a duty belt with an attached holster and magazine pouches; as well as cellular phones.

At the request of police, MacKenzie turned himself in to the Pictou RCMP Detachment prior to the search warrant being executed and the RCMP said he was arrested without incident.

The RCMP said MacKenzie was later released on conditions, which include not possessing any firearms, weapons, ammunition or explosive substances. He will be facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place, police said.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has been monitoring MacKenzie, and describes him as “a former military combat veteran” and “popular figurehead” of the racist Plaid Army group.

ANTIGONISH: An Antigonish RCMP officer was charged by the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Cst. Dennis Gould appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 6, to face a single charge of uttering threats. The charge relates to an incident at his home in St. Andrews in late January, while the officer was off-duty.

According to SIRT’s Independent Civilian Director Felix Cacchione, in the late evening on Jan. 24, the RCMP received a call from a friend of the affected party alleging Gould had made a threat to harm the affected party via a third party, and on social media.

In accordance with the Police Act, the RCMP referred the matter to the SIRT which assumed responsibility for the investigation, Cacchione explained.

On Jan. 25, SIRT was contacted by the Northeast Nova District of the RCMP about an allegation of an off-duty officer uttering threats.

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months after it is finished.

MALAGAWATCH: An Inverness County man charged in what the RCMP called a “violent incident” underwent an assessment in hospital.

On Feb. 7 at approximately 10:25 a.m., the RCMP said said two men were working on Youngs Private Road in Malagawatch and were sitting in their vehicle when an unknown man jumped through the passenger side window of the vehicle and held a knife to the throat of the passenger. Police said the suspect threatened to harm the passenger, moved the knife back and forth from the driver and passenger, assaulted the driver, and damaged the vehicle during the incident. The suspect stole the keys to the vehicle but did return them before fleeing on foot, they noted.

The RCMP said they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Clayton Young of Malagawatch, but they were unable to locate him. They said Young was eventually contacted by phone but “refused to engage in further dialogue with police.”

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the RCMP said they arrested Young in Eskasoni, he was held in custody overnight and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 8.

According to the RCMP, Young faced two charges of aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assault, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

On Feb. 8, 1982, at approximately 1:40 p.m., an explosion in the nitric acid storage tank at the Nova Scotia Forest Industries pulp and paper mill ripped through the building and filled the plant with deadly fumes.

GLENORA FALLS: A man and woman were arrested after the RCMP seized a large amount of firearms and ammunition during a search of an Inverness County home.

On Jan. 29, Inverness County District RCMP said they started an investigation after “receiving information of the unsafe storage of firearms” at a home in Glenora Falls, according to a press release issued on Feb. 8.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that police received a “formal complaint.”

According to the search warrant application supplied by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, a building inspector who was at 672 Glenora Falls Road on Jan. 28 to inspect a residence under construction, “noticed approximately half a dozen or more rifles and a few handguns that were all unsecured on the floor in a closet area by the living room.”

The RCMP said they arrested 43-year-old Cody Lee Kalyn of Glenora Falls on Feb. 3 in Mabou, then executed a search warrant at a home on Glenora Falls Road that same day.

During the search, the RCMP said they found 11 unrestricted firearms, one restricted firearm, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

The RCMP also seized a possession and acquisition licence belonging to Cody Kalyn.

The RCMP said 29-year-old Ashley Wilson, also of Glenora Falls, was arrested at the home.

The RCMP said the two were later released on conditions and are facing charges of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and tampering with a firearm’s serial number.