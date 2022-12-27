STRAIT AREA: Statistics Canada reported population numbers from the 2021 Federal Census showing that the total population of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties rose slightly between 2016 and 2021.

The main reason is the growth in the Town of Antigonish where the population rose from 4,364 in 2016 to 4,656 in 2021. The case was the same in Antigonish County, which had a population in 2021 of 15,473, compared to 14,937 in 2016.

Another source comes from Inverness County which had a population of 14,001 in 2016, and in 2021, it went up to 14,116.

For the most part, there was population growth among Strait area First Nations, with the population in Paqtnkek rising from 353 in 2016 to 372 in 2021. The story was the same in We’koqma’q where the population going up from 831 in 2016 to 877 in 2021. The only outlier was Potlotek First Nation where the population went down from 506 in 2016 to 405 in 2021.

The population of the Town of Port Hawkesbury remained virtually unchanged, as in 2016 there were 3,214 people living there, compared to 3,210 in 2021.

The population of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough went down from 4,670 in 2016 to 4,585 in 2021, the District of St. Mary’s dropped from 2,233 in 2016 to 2,161 in 2021, while the number of residents in the Town of Mulgrave decreased from 722 in 2016 to 627 in 2021.

In Richmond County, the 2016 census found there were 8,964 residents, and in 2021 that number was down to 8,914.

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) cannabis stores in Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury had combined sales of $3,480,199.03 in the last fiscal quarter of 2020-2021.

Beverley Ware, Communications and Media Relations Manager with the NSLC, told The Reporter that from Oct. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, Antigonish had cannabis sales of $2,287,780.27, putting it 13th out of 36 cannabis stores, while Port Hawkesbury had cannabis sales of $1,192,418.76 and is ranked 22nd.

While Ware confirmed that the planned opening date for a new cannabis store in the NSLC outlet in Guysborough is April 18, she said they hope to open more stores in more communities. Ware said the outlet will be 210 square feet and will be modular unit, “which is the same approach we’ve taken with all cannabis stores going into our smaller stores.”

Late in February, the NSLC said it was overhauling the store in Inverness and planned to open the new version in the fall. Ware said renovations will include repairing the exterior concrete and parking lot pavement, as well as replacing the roof, ceiling, walls, flooring and the HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system. Not just renovations, Ware said the project will also include additions to the current store such as a new walk-in cooler and a modular cannabis store.

The Gaelic College confirmed that a first-year foundation program will be available in September at Beinn Mhàbu.

OTTAWA, ON: An Inverness County man who was sent to prison on child pornography charges was caught thanks to an international online child sexual exploitation investigation.

An RCMP press release issued on March 1 said 47 Canadians were arrested and 12 children were removed from abusive situations. In all 186 charges were laid in Canada.

On June 18, 2020, the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with members of the Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, General Duty, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services, searched a home in We’koqma’q First Nation.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a social media app notified the RCMP that child pornography was being shared on their service.

Wayne Thomas Prosper, 43, of We’koqma’q, was arrested and charged with distributing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Prosper was released from custody on strict conditions, and according to Cpl. Chris Marshall was found guilty of accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. He was sentenced on July 26, 2021 to one year in custody, followed by three years’ probation.

According to the RCMP, Operation H, the largest online child exploitation operation led out of New Zealand, was launched in October 2019 by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

In October 2019, New Zealand’s Digital Child Exploitation Team advised the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), “of a secure cloud storage site containing some of the most horrific child sexual abuse material.”

The NCECC collaborated with the NZ DIA and Internet Child Exploitation units across Canada to help advance their individual investigations, the RCMP said, noting that the operation resulted in arrests in eight provinces over the past two years.

ANTIGONISH: A pair of tips from south of the border, one of those coming from Facebook, helped RCMP in Nova Scotia arrest an Antigonish man on child pornography related violations.

Dwayne Peter James Macneil was arrested in April 2021, after the RCMP issued a search warrant at his Antigonish home, seizing four electronic devices.

After forensic analysis, the RCMP determined the four devices contained 1,145 photos, along with six videos “depicting boys between the ages of 10 and 16 being sexually abused, sometimes by men.”

Macneil pleaded guilty to a single count of distributing and possessing child pornography last December.

In Antigonish Provincial Court, Judge Bill Digby sentenced him to one year in jail, followed by two years’ probation.

Evidence presented revealed Macneil committed the distribution offence in Antigonish in February 2020, and while he was visiting his father’s house in New Victoria, 18-kilometres north of Sydney, he committed the possession offence in July 2020.

The Crown withdrew two other charges, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

In May 2020, Antigonish RCMP were notified of a complaint from Facebook that one of their users, who was local to Antigonish, shared two videos of child pornography, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Representatives with the social media platform were able to provide RCMP with precise details about the user, including their date of birth, email address, phone number, and his address in Antigonish.

While the provincial internet child exploitation unit was investigating the complaint from Facebook, RCMP received a second report with similar information being provided, once again from a large, respectable source.

The second tip came from the Virginia-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private, non-profit organization established in 1984 by the United States Congress, which handles cases of missing or exploited children, from infancy to young adults through age 20.

As part of Macneil’s conditions. while on probation, the 41-year-old must participate in the province’s sexual offender treatment program.

As a part of Digby’s decision, he required Macneil to provide a sample of his DNA, which will go towards a national databank and he ordered him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The order also enforces a 10-year order prohibiting Macneil from “visiting parks, playgrounds, pools, community centres and other places where children are likely to be present.”

Additionally, the judge included the stipulation that he can’t “seek or obtain a job, paid or volunteer,” that would put him in “a position of authority over children,” and along with being banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 16, Macneil has been instructed he’s not allowed to use the internet for any purpose other than employment.

HALIFAX: A fisherman who went missing during an offshore rescue, and was later found, died in hospital.

According to multiple media reports, 35-year-old Jeremy Hart of Windsor Junction died on March 13 after spending five hours in waters off Canso.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax received a request for a tow at approximately 1 a.m. on March 12 from the fishing vessel Mucktown Girl, according to a statement released by the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The Coast Guard said the boat experienced electrical issues approximately 160 kilometres southeast of Canso. The vessel was under tow and on its way toward Mulgrave with the Canadian Coast Guard ship Jean Goodwill in escort, but by 5:43 p.m. on March 12 conditions were deteriorating, according to social media posts from the JRCC.

By 6:11 a.m., on March 13, the situation worsened, according to both the CCG and the JRCC.

Although four fishers were recovered by the Coast Guard vessel, Hart fell out of the life raft during this transfer and was missing, the JRCC said.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The operators of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport were embroiled in a legal battle.

David Morgan and Celtic Air Services Limited sought an injunction in Nova Scotia Supreme Court against Christopher Neville, Axair Aviation Inc., Ava K. Holdings Ltd., and Gateway Facilities ULC.

According to court documents provided to The Reporter by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Morgan is trying to prevent the respondents from exercising security over assets owned by Morgan and by Celtic Air, including a 1979 Cessna 441 Conquest II airplane owned by Axair Aviation.

Among the terms and conditions of Neville’s investment in Axair was the purchase of the Cessna, financed by Ava though a shareholder loan, and sourced by Morgan, the statement said. The statement said the loan was secured by Ava in November, 2021 in the sum of $1,258,207.80.

From that time on, the statement of claim states that Axair began the process of importing the aircraft to add it to its chartered fleet.

Three weeks after a series of formal agreements were executed on Jan. 12, 2022, the brief says, “Neville began to act in an aggressive, offensive and erratic manner regarding Morgan and the operations at Axair and Celtic Air. By this time, Neville had also run up a $171,00 account at Axair with respect to his own flights aboard the Cessna, an account which Neville was at the time refusing to pay.”

At this time, the statement charged that Neville started “texting and harassing Cessna’s pilots until late at night,” resulting in the pilots refusing to fly.

After Neville wrote to Gateway that they were exercising their security over the Cessna, Gateway “unilaterally” detained the plane, according to the statement of claim.

Neville next alleged that Axair was in default of the terms of the shareholder agreement, specifically that Morgan refused to provide a third party with a list of confidential and proprietary financial information from Axair and Celtic Air, the brief states.

The brief says that Neville and Ava then attempted “to seize the assets of both Axair and Celtic Air, and to demand that Gateway retain possession of the Cessna,” and Neville “attempted to remove Celtic Air as the manager and operator” of the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport.

On or about March 11, the statement contends that Neville and three other people went to the airport “equipped with bolt cutters, with the intention to break into and enter those offices and to seize assets belonging to Axair and Celtic Air. The (RCMP) were summoned and they sent Neville and the others away.”

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed to The Reporter that on March 11, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Hector MacInnis Road in Port Hastings.

On this same date, the statement of claim says that Neville and the other people then went immediately to the home of one of Axair’s pilots to “threaten and harass the pilot’s pregnant wife” and seize the log books from the Cessna.

The statement states that during this time, Neville was in communication with several creditors , including the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Town of Port Hawkesbury to “falsely and maliciously” allege that they took over Celtic Air and Axair.

As a result, the brief asserts that Morgan, Axair, and Celtic Air “have been subjected to significant and serious financial insecurity. And that the business reputations of Morgan, Axair, and Celtic Air have been severely damaged in the marketplace. Axair, in particular, has lost significant new air chartering and related business opportunities…”

The brief then details how Celtic Air and Axair were Morgan’s companies, “he conceived them, incorporated them, operated them, and grew them. It was the opportunity, he thought, to grow them some more, which linked Morgan to Neville, and later Ava, to the acquisition of the Cessna 441 Conquest II airplane.”

After that airplane was acquired in November, 2021, the brief said Neville, “has been bent on the takeover of the Axair for himself, to the exclusion of Morgan and Celtic Air.”

In the brief, lawyers for Morgan and Celtic Air claim the damages from this could be irreparable as Axair “is having the carpet torn out from under it by a zealous financier whose motives appear to be not in good faith.”

And while the damage to Morgan and Axair could be severe, the brief said the same cannot be said for Neville, or Ava, who “stand to lose nothing if the injunction is granted.”

The fishing vessel Mucktown Girl experienced mechanical problems about 160 kilometres southeast of Canso.

ARICHAT: An investigation by Richmond Municipal Council determined that a councillor violated the code of conduct.

Following an in-camera session before the conclusion of the March 21 regular monthly meeting, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette confirmed that council passed a motion that a breach of the Municipal Code of Conduct Policy occurred and that council’s proposed sanctions have been forwarded to the municipal solicitor. The warden wouldn’t comment further on the matter.

The Reporter confirmed with multiple sources that the investigation began after a Richmond County woman accused District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon of sending her inappropriate messages when she asked him for help finding housing.

Jessica Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with the municipal councillor’s accounts, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021.

Forgeron said she was having trouble finding housing through the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority last spring, and her family suggested she speak with someone with the Municipality of the County of Richmond. Forgeron said she contacted Diggdon at that time.

As her problems continued, Forgeron said she contacted Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau and spoke to housing support staff at Leeside. Her family again encouraged her to reach out to Diggdon “because he was a family friend, and again he’s on council,” but she said that she declined to follow up with the councillor at the time.

Based on past interactions and experiences with the councillor, Forgeron said she did not believe at the time, and still does not believe, that Diggdon was joking when asking for naked pictures.

She adds that the interactions were a blow after two years of homelessness, while struggling with mental health and addiction issues, and trying to raise two children with autism.

Forgeron said she would have preferred if Diggdon did nothing rather than, “demeaning me in the situation I was in.”

Still upset over the interaction, on Nov. 29, 2021, Forgeron said she gave permission to a family member, who confirmed with The Reporter that they showed District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson screenshots of the conversation and shared information about the interaction. The family member, who requested anonymity, said Samson relayed that information to Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

On March 9, Forgeron said she met with the warden to detail her complaint, and provide screenshots of the interactions.

Near the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 6, 2021, Diggdon declared a conflict of interest and removed himself from discussions.

After that, the rest of council passed a motion to “move forward and investigate the matter, as discussed in-camera.”

Contacted for an interview, Diggdon confirmed the misconduct finding, plus that council’s motion is being reviewed by the municipality’s legal representative. He refused to comment further.