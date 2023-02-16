ANTIGONISH: Andrea Boyd says there’s no better time to return home.

For the first time since the 2019 season, Festival Antigonish will be back to their regular ways filling seats this summer inside the Bauer Theatre, with a season full of laughs, music, and perhaps a curling rink on stage.

In an announcement video released on Feb. 4, Boyd, Festival Antigonish’s artistic director, advised this summer, things would return back to normal.

“It’s really exciting; I loved being outside for sure, but coming back into the theatre feels good,” Boyd told The Reporter in an interview. “It’s easier for people to be here, there’s seats, there’s air conditioning, we won’t have to be cancelling because of the rain, or the extreme heat and we can return to having really beautiful, intimate shows that we are known for.”

Despite having to cancel a number of shows over the past two summers with outdoor productions of Robin Hood and The Hobbit at Keppoch Mountain, she credits the short-term move as being a successful venture.

“The Hobbit sold out months in advance, and each one we were able to incorporate a hundred of community volunteers in different ways,” Boyd said. “It was a huge success and the spirit of that is not gone forever; it is still on the radar for possible future things, but it requires so many more resources than we have.”

As for what Festival Antigonish learned about themselves from their most recent venture, their artistic director suggested change is inevitable, something everybody has learned through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In theatre, you grow up believing one set of rules is the only one, you can’t change. We would never have thought to go to a giant, outdoor venue like we did, before COVID,” Boyd said. “We have learned that change can happen, that we can grow in different ways that we can expand, that there are other possibilities out there.”

When asked how easy of a decision it was to return to the Bauer Theatre for their summer season, she explained it was really the only logical decision.

“It feels like it’s time to come back inside; it was a pretty easy decision to make for this year,” Boyd said. “I don’t think we could have done another outside show right now with the limited resources that we have.”

The summer’s season theme is “Get In On It,” because Festival Antigonish wants people to know they can, in fact, get into the theatre and join them.

As for Festival Antigonish’s summer line-up, they will be showcasing The New Canadian Curling Club by Mark Crawford, which will run from July 5 to 21.

A Chinese medical student, a Jamaican Tim Horton’s manager, an Indian father of three, and a 17-year-old Syrian refugee walk into a curling club on a Monday night at a small-town rink during the first ever Learn to Curl class for new Canadians.

The club’s ice-maker, Stuart MacPhail, reluctantly steps in as head coach, but the trouble is, he has plenty of controversial opinions about immigrants at the beginning of the play, Boyd said, so that creates a fair bit of conflict as well as comedy.

She went on to explain the play is a welcoming and lovely way to address racism as what follows is the hilarious and inspiring story of a group of unlikely athletes who face off against the local prejudice and become a true team.

“This play allows us to bring more diversity onto our stage, which is great,” Boyd said. “It does it in a way that’s very welcoming, not just for the culture and diverse people, but for people who typically come to our theatre. There’s nothing in the play that’s scary or is offensive to anybody.”

The next production to be showcased this summer from July 27 to Aug. 4 is a children’s play, which she explained has a running title of When We Grow Up, but noted there will be an official name change.

In Kalale Dalton-Lutale’s imaginative new children’s play, when a scary and unusual villain called “The Shivers” steals Nightlight from a little girl, she must go on an adventure to save her bright friend. She encounters an odd assortment of creatures, including curious beetles and a lazy unicorn, who try to keep her from her quest.

The girl is terribly afraid, and they tell her that the wind can make her courageous, but first she must find it.

“This play was actually scheduled for our 2020 season, and I’m delighted that we are finally able to do it,” Boyd said. “It’s a brand new play; this will be a world premiere and I’m directing it because I love the play so much.”

Rounding out the summer’s theatre production schedule is Murder for Two by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian, which will run from Aug. 11 to Aug. 26.

“Which is a musical murder mystery, with one twist,” Boyd said. “It’s a two-hander, one of the actors plays a detective and the other plays all of the suspects.”

It’s a zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this fast-paced whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs.

“That is being directed by Jeremy Webb and is a co-production with Neptune Theatre,” Boyd said. “And we have one concert presentation with Cassie & Maggie, who are folk singers who are originally from Antigonish, so they’re excited to come home.”

The musical performance will take place on Aug. 4, as the duo continues to enchant audiences around the world with their unparalleled unity of strings, voices and fabulous percussive step dance.

“Something different this year from ever before, is we’re not playing in rep, which means, we are doing one play, and then the next and then the next,” Boyd advised. “Because again, it’s let’s experiment with something different, because we learned that we can.”

Tickets and season passes will go on sale in April, for more information on the 2023 summer season, people can visit https://www.festivalantigonish.ca/2023-season/.