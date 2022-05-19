PORT HAWKESBURY: Eskasoni Red Tribe Boxing hosted their first ever boxing card outside of an Aboriginal community, something their coach was extremely proud of.

“Being invited to the Town of Port Hawkesbury was very exciting,” Barry Bernard told The Reporter of the invitation from Port Hawkesbury. “For me, it was a great opportunity to make relationships, to display our talented boxers, to display our culture, to show people we are all together as one nation.”

Bernard said the May 14 boxing card that saw 11 bouts, gave his boxers that hope of life, to be a part of an event outside an Aboriginal community.

“I have to thank Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, for welcoming us to Port Hawkesbury, for giving me the opportunity to host a boxing card,” Bernard said. “I’ve been offered to host cards in other communities, but I’m only a one man show. I must be a good promoter if people are knocking on your door to ask you to host cards.”

One thing Bernard plans to do differently next time, is to host a cultural show prior to the fights.

Bernard indicated it was a bit of a struggle to arrange all the fights and to even put this card together, as he lost a couple of clubs due to COVID-19.

“We had to confirm fights with COVID on a daily basis, to make sure everybody was ready, to make sure everybody was confirmed, I was at it for two weeks straight,” Bernard said. “One day, I lost a whole team from Ontario, which was sad because I had four matches. Another team I lost from Amherst; their coach got COVID.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Eskasoni Red Tribe boxer Brian Phillips poses with his team and his newly won championship belt following his heavyweight bout against Charlie Johnson.

With the success from the weekend’s event, Bernard suggested it may turn into an annual thing.

“I think we’ve found a nice home for Cape Breton, to have a boxing card in Port Hawkesbury,” Bernard said. “For me to receive an eagle feather from Jimmy Augustine, that was an honour; I’ve been at this for years, and it was the first time ever receiving an eagle feather from an elder coming from New Brunswick.”

Bernard said that was like receiving the Order of Canada.

“The first three steps you take walking into the ring, you feel alone inside that ring, that’s a challenge, that’s courage,” Bernard said. “That’s one of the seven sacred teachings that I teach in my program.”

Speaking on his fighters, Xzorian Marshall was one that really stood out to him. Despite coming from hardships, the coach said Marshall’s work ethic, devotion, and commitment are top-notch.

“I would see him come to the club three hours a day, working out by himself, I’d work with him with pads, I’d show him a few tricks,” Bernard said. “But the commitment that he has, he has a big heart for boxing, and I think it saved his life.”

In the second round of Marshall’s fight, Bernard told him in the Mi’kmaq language that he was so excited, that he forgot what he was supposed to tell him.

“And he said ‘Same with me, I’m so excited I don’t even know what I’m supposed to do,’ so we kind of laughed at each other,” Bernard said. “I’m trying to give him water and I’m trying to talk to him at the same time, and I guess I didn’t give him enough water. We were both just so excited because it was the first time in the last two years where we had that opportunity to be inside the ring.”

Bernard suggested his relationship with Marshall is bigger than just that of a boxer and coach, it’s more that of a father and son.

“He’s like a son to me, by blood we’re relatives. We’re more close, we’ve developed that bond, we argue, we fight, we scream, we cry but we all work together,” Bernard said. “So I told him, he had to go in with his right, and that’s what he did, he finished him off with a right hook.”

As for how proud he is of his Red Tribe boxers, Bernard added it’s beyond measure.

“It’s a proud moment for me to see them walk from the dressing room into the ring, holding the Mi’kmaq flag,” Bernard said. “And when that bell rings, you’re on your own. And what really got me, after the last bell of the evening, I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish.”