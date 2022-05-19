Two people airlifted to hospital after head-on collision

CRAIGMORE: A drive and passenger in a two-vehicle collision were airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon.

According to an RCMP press release issued today, Route 19 was closed for “several hours” while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, as part of their ongoing investigation of what police are calling a serious collision.

At around 3:10 p.m., Inverness County District RCMP, volunteer fire departments, and Emergency Health Services responded to the collision between two SUVs in Craigmore, police said.

“RCMP officers learned that the SUVs had been travelling in opposite directions, when they collided head on,” the press release states.

According to the RCMP, the driver and sole occupant of a red Ford Escape, a 52-year-old Judique woman, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by EHS Lifeflight.

The driver of a blue Mazda CX-5, a 68-year-old Point Cross man, suffered minor injuries, the RCMP said, noting he was treated and released at the scene. They said the passenger, a 72-year-old Point Cross woman, suffered serious injuries and was also airlifted to hospital by Lifeflight.