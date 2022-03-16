Fisherman lost off Canso dies after being recovered

HALIFAX: A fisherman who went missing during an offshore rescue, and was later found, has died in hospital.

According to multiple media reports, 35-year-old Jeremy Hart of Windsor Junction died on March 13 after spending five hours in waters off Canso.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax received a request for a tow at approximately 1 a.m. on March 12 from the fishing vessel Mucktown Girl, according to a statement released by the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The Coast Guard said the boat was experiencing electrical issues approximately 160 kilometres southeast of Canso.

The vessel was under tow and on its way toward Mulgrave with the Canadian Coast Guard ship Jean Goodwill in escort, but by 5:43 p.m. on March 12 conditions were deteriorating, according to social media posts from the JRCC.

“Early Saturday evening, there was a failure in the towing arrangement and the fishing vessel went adrift,” the CCG’s March 15 statement reads. “The captain of the CCGS Jean Goodwill felt it was unsafe to attempt to reestablish the tow given the weather conditions at the time and that the safest course of action was to stand by the vessel until the weather moderated. The CCGS Jean Goodwill remained in escort through the night.”

By 6:11 a.m., on March 13, the situation worsened, according to both the CCG and the JRCC.

“Sunday morning, the crew of the F/V Mucktown Girl reported they were taking on water, and advised they were abandoning the vessel and moving to a life raft,” the Coast Guard noted. “All crew were reported to be wearing immersion suits.”

Although four fishers were recovered by the Coast Guard vessel, Hart fell out of the life raft during this transfer and was missing, the JRCC said.

“The crew of the CCGS Jean Goodwill attempted rescue of the five crew members by maneuvering alongside the life raft,” the Coast Guard stated. “At this time, seas were estimated to be eight to 10 metres, with winds of 45 to 50 knots. Four crew members were transferred on board, however, one crew member fell into the water during the rescue attempt. Due to the sea conditions, CCG was not able to immediately recover the fifth crew member.”

The JRCC Halifax said the search off Canso involved a CH149 Cormorant helicopter and a C130 Hercules aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood, the Coast Guard vessel Spindrift, and Provincial Airlines aircraft, in addition to the Jean Goodwill.

“Early afternoon, after approximately five hours in the water, the search and rescue crew aboard the CH149 Cormorant found the missing crew member and transported them to Emergency Health Services in Sydney,” the Coast Guard confirmed.

Noting that his thoughts are with the fishermen and families, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway thanked the rescuers, particularly the crew of the Jean Goodwill.

“Like most of the Atlantic region, Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia is home to hundreds of fishing families,” Kelloway said in a statement released on March 14. “This is not the first time we’ve heard stories of brave fishermen, and women who have died at sea, whether they be from our communities or fishing off our coast. This loss will resonate with fishing families across the country, especially amongst the local fishing sectors. Let this serve as a reminder that while our fishing history will always be a strong one, the work of fishers across our country is no easy feat. Supporting their communities and families requires great courage and resilience as they embark to sea.”

The Coast Guard Environmental Response team conducted two surveillance flights of the area and found no sign of the vessel or pollution, and although they will, “continue to monitor,” the CCGER team added that they believe the fishing boat sank.