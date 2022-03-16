Home Sports X-Women battle it out during AUS hockey playoffs Sports X-Women battle it out during AUS hockey playoffs By Drake Lowthers - March 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp After defeating Moncton Aigles Bleues 6-1 in the AUS Quater Final, and sweeping the Saint Mary’s Huskies in two straight games, the StFX X-Women will now face the UNB Varsity Reds in the AUS Final. Photos by Drake LowthersStFX X-Women captain Emerson Elliot fends off a Monction Aigles Bleues defender as she makes a break on goal during their 6-1 Quarter Final win at the Charles V. Keating Millennium Centre on March 9. Chloe Vukosa, left, handles the puck into the offensive zone as she gets hacked at by an Aigles Bleues defender. Vukosa recorded a goal in her team’s 6-1 AUS Quarter Final win on March 9. Tyra Meropoulis, right, won 61 per cent of the draws she took, going 14-23 in the faceoff circle giving the X-Women solid offensive presence throughout the AUS Quarter Final. Anna Maccara celebrates scoring her team’s sixth and final goal as the StFX X-Women beat the Moncton Aigles Bleues 6-1 in the AUS Quarter Final.