Richmond Municipal Council really has no choice but to request that the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) retain five districts, with changes to some boundaries.

During the regular monthly meeting in Arichat on Jan. 23, council made its recommendations for the final governance and boundary review to the UARB.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality hosted six in-person sessions and conducted three public surveys on topics such as council size and geography.

Noting councillors have had conversations in communities around the municipality about the impacts; Mombourquette said she heard similar comments, specifically about “communities being split.”

The warden said the population decline experienced in Richmond County since the early 1990s has “levelled off” recently, but is not projected to increase.

There was some support on council expressed for advocating for seven municipal districts, but that would involve increased costs for the municipality, the warden said.

Mombourquette said after the “dramatic change” from 10 councillors to five, “voters are still getting used to the districts, but also to the different governance style.”

But these changes have fostered “some big picture thinking” and less parochialism, she noted.

While she supports keeping five municipal districts, Mombourquette said boundary changes are necessary.

The warden said there is a need to have more voter parity between districts 1 and 2 on Isle Madame.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he is satisfied with the way the review was conducted and that there hasn’t been division on council.

Samson also supports retaining five municipal districts with “minor tweaks” like moving Lennox Passage out of district 2 and into district 3.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon supports retaining the number of districts, with changes to boundaries for Grand Greve.

However, Diggdon did not support moving Lennox Passage, reasoning that it would make the “numbers worse.”

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said the UARB will allow the population of districts to vary by more or less than 10 per cent, if there are good reasons.

Sampson originally supported having seven districts, and the original map kept communities of interest together, but after the map was changed, and council calculated the extra costs, she believes that five districts is the best way to go, an opinion confirmed by residents in the last survey.

The District 3 Councillor also supports the “status-quo with some tweaks,” such as adding Lennox Passage to her district.

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said the draft report gave him pause and he also supported the idea of seven councillors because it could have provided “better representation.”

While more districts mean more costs; that could have been offset by reducing stipends, the Deputy Warden noted.

Pointing out that his district covers half of the municipality; Sampson said he supports any measure to make it smaller geographically.

The District 5 Councillor said he supports staying with five districts but wants to see Grand Greve moved into district 4 because it is geographically close and residents have a connection to St. Peter’s.

At a special council meeting on Jan. 31, council made a unanimous recommendation to maintain the five-member structure with minor changes to the boundaries of each district.

In a press release issued on Feb. 1, the Municipality of the County of Richmond said the boundary review started last year and the study was led by Stantec Consulting, the same firm which conducted the review in 2014.

Low turnout at early public information sessions, and an error in the mapping presented in the November 2022 survey prompted council to request an extension to the original deadline of Dec. 31, the municipality noted. They said the UARB granted an extension to Feb. 15.

Mombourquette said council used the extra time to consult the public and further analyze the data. While voter parity is fundamental to democracy, she said it has to be “viewed through a lens of what makes the most sense for the people living in each district.”

If approved by the UARB, the municipality said the recommended boundary changes will take effect in the 2024 municipal election.

During the regular monthly meeting last month, councillors approved a motion to: make the populations of Districts 1 and 2 more equal by moving the boundary line to Highland Street and Binet’s Lane in Arichat; move the community of Lennox Passage into District 3; add the community of Thibeauville to District 4; and put the community of Grand Greve into District 4.

The only change to that proposal that was made at the special meeting is moving residents in Lynches River from district 4 to district 5.

The warden said the changes will mean Isle Madame retains two councillors, and Grande Greve will no longer be split between two districts along the Grande Greve Road which “caused some confusion in the last election.”

Calling them “small changes,” Mombourquette said they “will make a difference to the constituents in these areas who have expressed feeling disconnected from communities they identify with.”

Council plans to submit the final report from Stantec, along with supporting documentation, in early February, the municipality added.

Essentially, council is playing the hand it was dealt as a result of council dysfunction back in 2014.

At that time, some councillors were pushing to retain 10 districts, despite three decades of steady population decline, and the fact that municipalities with larger populations had fewer people around the council table.

Other councillors were willing to concede the need to reduce the number of districts, supporting a move to seven, but because of council’s inability to reach a clear consensus; five districts were imposed on the municipality by the UARB.

It was not the fault of the board, they were tasked with achieving voter parity, and almost all of the 10 districts were well beyond the 10 per cent mark.

But as the warden noted, the population slide has stopped, and going further, it’s conceivable it could even increase in eight years, at which time, a solid case could be made for seven districts.

Under the current circumstances, five districts, with reasonable changes, makes the most sense.