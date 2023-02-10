I would like to express my opinion on the proposed golf course for the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park. The park and the beach were created for all people to enjoy, not just a few rich people.

I was going to this beach before my kids were born, and now I go with my grandchildren. Yes there are other beaches, like the Inverness beach, which is supposed to be accessible. Well this summer, my daughter and my grandchildren had a hard time finding a parking space there. With Cabot golf course bordering the parking lot, this would be accessible? Really accessible should include a parking spot for beach goers, at the very least.

Next there is a water and sewer issue which West Mabou does not have. A golf course uses a lot of water to keep it green during the dry summer months. Wells in the area would certainly go dry, with the need for and over-use of water by a golf course. Inverness drilled a new well this year but if all the valves were shut off going to Cabot, us taxpayers wouldn’t be on the hook for that. In 2021, Inverness was hauling water from the Whycocomagh Fire Hall, taking it in the tank up the Cape Breton. Brophy’s Truck from Antigonish were the haulers. In 2022, the new well went online.

To Ben Cowan-Dewar: spend some of your millions and buy your own land. Google says your partner, Mike Keiser owns a beach golf resort in Nova Scotia. It seems it’s really the beach you want in West Mabou, not just the land for the golf course. Will you then be leaving a dozen or so parking spaces for us locals? Ideal! If some of your clientele’s spouses, partners, etc. are not golfers, you and Mike will own another beach golf resort in Nova Scotia and we locals will have another beach with no access. Then, which in Port Hood will you take from us?

I am not like you, Mr. Cowan-Dewar. I am willing to share our beautiful beaches with everyone, not keeping them just for my own use.

To the Honourable Rodney MacDonald, why start a war when there isn’t one? The greedy are only using and abusing you; that’s how they become so rich; using and abusing poor folks. They won’t send much business your way, if any. Grad your fiddle and put a smile on people’s faces instead of a tear in their eyes.

To Nadine Hunt, thank God for people like you. I definitely stand with Team Nadine on this one.

Corry vandenHeuvel

Nevada Valley