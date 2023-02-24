Home Community Fleur de Lis Seniors Club hosts Valentine supper and dance Community Fleur de Lis Seniors Club hosts Valentine supper and dance By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The highlight of the evening was the crowning of Terry Marchand and Brenda Jeffrey as Valentine King and Queen for 2023. Contributed photosFriends Pat Samspson, Eda Sampson, and Diane Boudreau had a great time. David and Lois Burns danced the night away. The 2020 Valentine Queen and King were Adrian Boudreau and Mary Agnes Sampson. The Louisdale Fleur de Lis Seniors Club celebrated Valentine’s Day in style with a supper and dance at the Louisdale Parish Hall on Feb. 12. Darlene and Terry Boudreau display their smiles. About 250 people enjoyed a great evening of food, dancing, and mingling with friends. A Chinese supper was catered by Louie’s Cosy Corner Restaurant. Pictured are (from the left): Richard and Pauline Samson, Wayne and Marie Goyetche, with Eric and Roaslie Day. Evelyn and Leon Landry enjoyed the evening. Janasta and Valdore Marchand enjoyed the supper and dance. Tessie Pyke (left), Eileen Samson, and Janasta Marchand posed for the camera. Queen Brenda Jeffrey presented a carnation to Pat DeCoste.