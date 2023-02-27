ANTIGONISH: StFX University’s power rates will be increasing.

Meghan Barkhouse, director of corporate services, advised town council that due to a previous Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) ruling, the town’s large general customer rate will be amended to match the Nova Scotia Power large general customer rate.

“On Feb. 1, the UARB ruled on a new rate schedule for Nova Scotia Power, which has included updates to the large general customer class,” Barkhouse said. “Corporate Services is requesting council to approve an amendment to the Town of Antigonish’s electric utility large general rate Schedule A to match the new Nova Scotia Power rates, and for that customer to be given a 15 day written notice on the utility’s intention to amend these rates.”

As for the impacted customers, Barkhouse indicated StFX is the only current customer that fits into that class.

The university’s demand rate (peak usage) will increase 3.7 per cent from 13.345 to 13.845, while their energy rate (consumption) is increasing from 0.09526 to 0.10441, an equivalent of 9.6 per cent.

The town’s CAO, Jeff Lawrence, advised part of the UARB ruling in 2008 was, if Nova Scotia Power increased their rates, Antigonish would match whatever the rate increase was.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier made the motion to amend the electric utility rate, which was seconded by Andrew Murray; the vote passed unanimously.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters a number of years ago, StFX went to the UARB seeking the large customer rate.

“UARB agreed with StFX, therefore StFX gets the large user rate from the Town of Antigonish that they would get from Nova Scotia Power,” Boucher said. “With that being said, we do know there is an increase, so that shift is just making up the increase.”