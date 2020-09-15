Former mayor, town councillor face off for Mulgrave’s top job

MULGRAVE: The Town of Mulgrave will be under new direction following the upcoming municipal election – with two familiar faces in the running.

Ralph Hadley, who had experience around Mulgrave’s council table that stretched a total of nearly 20-years and unseated the former mayor by 80 votes in 2016, has decided not to re-offer as the town’s mayor and will be exiting municipal politics.

In the only contested race in the October 17 election in Mulgrave, the candidates who are trying to replace Hadley are current town councillor Ron Chisholm and former mayor Lorne MacDonald, who is trying to get his old seat back.

Incumbents Bob Russell and Tanya Snow have been acclaimed and will be back for another term as councillors.

Snow will be joined by two new female faces at the council table, after Crystal Durling and Krista Luddington were acclaimed.