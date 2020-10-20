Former mayoral candidate back at council table

ANTIGONISH: After a four-year departure from municipal politics following a failed mayoral bid, a former town councillor has re-gained his seat at the table.

Sean Cameron, a town councillor of 16-years who came up short by 21 votes to current Mayor Laurie Boucher in 2016, is back.

“In the past four-years, I missed not being there, I have a keen interest in politics and I look forward to working on behalf of the people of the town for their betterment,” Cameron told The Reporter. “It just gets in your blood.”

Receiving the third highest vote count of 1,012, Cameron took the time to thank his supporters, especially his family and everyone in the town who voted for him.

“I think it shows the public still places their trust in me,” Cameron said. “And I hope I don’t disappoint them.”

He indicated there are some good projects the current council has initiated and highlighted the solar farm as one he’d like to get more information on.

“I have some ideas on where it can be located that would help the town’s taxpayers in the end,” Cameron said. “The green initiative is very important, but the solar farm is only one project.”

He suggested council needs to start looking at the source for their water plant, as they had two droughts in August and September and also take a look at the sewer treatment plant, which was designed and built in the 1970s.

Cameron who is a life-long resident of the town of 59-years and has worked for the Department of Community Services for almost three decades, said he knows firsthand the issues of poverty and he knows how to network and outsource with agencies to help people.

His BSc. from StFX serves him well when he is able to look at projects from their social and economic points of view.

“My motto is ‘your voice on council,’” Cameron said. “So although they can’t physically be there on council, hopefully I bring their concerns to the table and they get addressed.”

Incumbent councillor Andrew Murray said he was delighted and humbled after he received the highest vote count of 1,135.

“I’m very honoured and very touched to receive the amount of support as I did, I guess it proves if you’re working hard and are seen working hard, you’re to be rewarded,” he said on being re-elected. “If you have a job to do, do it well and to the best of your abilities, and I know I have done that.”

Murray said this was an indication that people think he’s doing a pretty good job and pointed to a project he’s been working on for the past year-and-a-half.

“It’s soon going to be seen in many intersections in downtown Antigonish and it’s a surprise,” he said. “It’s both youthful and decorative.”

Four of the remaining six incumbents were re-elected to council with Mary Farrell, Donnie MacInnis, William Cormier, and Diane Roberts receiving 1,080; 976; 945 and 906 votes respectfully.

Jack MacPherson, the only incumbent councillor to not be re-elected after receiving only 682 votes, received the lowest number of votes for elected councillors in the previous two elections.

Other candidates to not secure a seat were Travis DeCoste who received 536 votes and Barbara McCarron Quirk who tallied 351.

The Town of Antigonish had the lowest voter turnout in the Strait area coming in at approximately 43 per cent. The six per cent decrease in voter turnout from four years ago was attributed to not having a mayoral race.