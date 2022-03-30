LOUISDALE: The Freddie MacNeil Royals Tournament returned last weekend with a full roster of teams on the ice at the Richmond Arena after a two-year pause due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition to being a fun get-together for local athletes, an opportunity to remember the late Freddie MacNeil and his support for local hockey, the tournament is also a fundraiser.

“This tournament, in the past 10 years, has donated over $50,000 to the Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association to help kids play the game they love. Also, over $15,000 has been given in bursaries to all of our local schools in Freddie’s name,” noted organizer Leon Burt in a speech to mark the tournament’s 44th year.

Contributed photos

St. Peter’s faced off against the Ye Old Pirates in the Under-35 final, winning the final match 4-2 on March 27.

The three-day tournament saw 14 teams take to the ice in three divisions. The Royals division ‘A’ (Over-35) included the Outlaws, Baddeck, Budlight Platinum, and the Screaming Seagulls while the Lesa Sampson Memorial Division ‘B’ (Over 35) included Buddy & the Boys, Martell Cartels, Hornets, and MacLeods.

In the Royals Under-35 Division were St. Peter’s, Ye Old Pirates, Gearhead Graphics, Renegades, Inverness, and the Mighty Drunks.

Budlight Platinum took the Over-35 ‘A’ Championship during the Freddie MacNeil Memorial Tournament on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Outlaws 6-0. Christian Marchand was named the most valuable player.

Martell Cartels defeated the MacLeods 5-3 to take the championship in the Over-35 ‘B’ division on Sunday morning. The MVP was Maurice Boudreau.

In the Royals Under-35 division, St. Peter’s defeated the Ye Old Pirates 4-2 to take the championship. Chad Wilson was named the MVP.

Martell Cartels took the Over-35 ‘B’ Championship at the Freddie MacNeil tournament at the Richmond Arena last Sunday morning.

Burt also expressed gratitude to the many volunteers and sponsors who made the tournament possible. Sponsors and supporters for the 2022 tournament included: MacBouch Restaurant and Lounge; R.M. Landry and Son Ltd.; Premium Seafoods Group; Burns Vision Optometrists; Winmar Property Restoration Services; Landry Brothers; Norvon Enterprises Ltd.; Joe Pop Images; the Municipality of the County of Richmond; Jeantie’s Mini Mart; Kenny’s Pizza; System Care Cleaning and Restoration; Highland Beverages; Guardian Island Pharmacy; Diggdon’s Freight Service; Breton Wealth Management; Royal Bank of Canada; and Kin-Excel.