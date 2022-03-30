Sports Tricia Memorial Basketball Tournament at SAERC By Mary Hankey - March 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Abby Keeping shoots for the basket in the SAERC Saints game against École Beau-Port. SAERC Saints won the game after going into overtime. Photos by Mary HankeyTeams played hard in the 1st Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. Tricia coached the SAERC Saints for four years, and sadly passed away last year from cancer. The team from Dalbrae celebrates the win by Braelynn Gillis Robin Rouse in the dribbling contest which was part of the skills competition. Four teams participated in the 1st Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament, including the Dalbrae Dragons, CBHA Huskies, École Beau-Port, and the host team, SAERC Saints. Team members battled it out for top honours during the skills competition at the Tricia Memorial Basketball Tournament. Sara Pluto, from SAERC Saints, won the three-point contest. The CBHA Huskies won the team lay-up contest during the skills competition. Four teams participated in the 1st Annual Tricia Little Memorial Tournament at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury. Tricia’s husband, Tom along with their four children, Kelsie, James, William and Linden, attended a special tribute to her during the 1st Annual Tricia Basketball Tournament. Four teams sought to claim bragging rights as the Tricia Memorial 2022 Champions. Throughout her four years as coach, Tricia led the SAERC Saints to two league banners. It was a close game between École Beau-Port and SAERC at the Tricia Little Memorial Tournament. The Saints came out on top, winning 33–27 in overtime. SAERC Saints player, Annie Maltby fights to keep control of the ball at the tournament hosted by the SAERC Saints over the weekend. The teams came out on the basketball court to give it their all and they did just that. There were lots of cheers from the crowd for all four teams in the the 1st Annual Tricia Little Memorial Basketball Tournament last weekend at SAERC. The players from SAERC and École Beau-Port battle for possession of the ball at the 1st Annual Tricia Little Memorial Tournament in Port Hawkesbury.