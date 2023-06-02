CLEVELAND: The founder of Friends United says having meetings with local representatives with the provincial government is taking a direct approach on reconciliation.

Former Nova Scotia Premier Rodney MacDonald, Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster, Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson, and Minister of Agriculture Greg Morrow enjoyed a one-hour tour of the facility, and were given a presentation which covered new project initiatives that are planned for the coming year.

“One thing they all have in their heart is reconciliation,” Friends United Founder Rolf Bouman told The Reporter. “I want to underline, we understand reconciliation doesn’t always start with the government, it starts with us private citizens.”

He suggested he doesn’t care who’s in power, if they understand that only with healthy, constructive and mutual respectful collaboration with other parties we can create a better future together for the next generation.

Before the most recent provincial election in 2021, Progressive Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston visited the Friends United International Convention Centre in Cleveland and during his visit, he asked Bouman, to keep them informed about significant developments with their organization.

Pictured after recent meeting with Premier Houston is Rolf Bouman and Elena Paul of the Friends United Initiative.

Recently, approximately 18 months after that visit, Bouman and Elena Paul met again with Premier Houston to discuss new projects of the Friends United Initiative, including reconciliation-themed camera talks, and the many new venues across Nova Scotia where the artists’ work is now on display.

At the request of Town of Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, a collaboration between Friends United and the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre will now see the building be home to 30-plus canvases located in the entrance hall.

“We’re trying to raise awareness as to what can be done,” Bouman said. “We’re here to work together with people to listen, and to make peace.”

One major partnership Friends United focuses their attention on is through the education system.

Bouman indicated after donating artwork to schools in St. Peter’s and Potlotek, they were asked to hang artwork in upwards of 20 schools across Cape Breton and the mainland.

“This will take us several years to do, and we already met with the school in East Tracadie for the next collaboration. The artwork is being received very well by students and the public at all locations,” he said. “Also, we will be dropping off artwork for SAERC next week, and we hope that they will have time to hang it before the summer break.”

Hollywood actor who is best known for his role as Chingachgook’s son Uncas in The Last of the Mohicans and Inuit carver Eric Schweig has been in Cape Breton for the past four months creating artwork

“He has carved four contemporary masks for us and one six-foot sculpture display with whales,” Bouman said. “All can be viewed at our centre. They are very unique.”

Photo from 2021 pictures Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston, Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette, Friends United Founder Rolf Bouman, and conservative MLA Trevor Boudreau.

Touching on another ongoing project, he explained, the first three second annual reconciliation talks with Nancy Regan have been released on their website https://www.friends-united.ca/interviews.

“First one features Nancy Regan interviewing Hereditary Chief Stephen Augustine and retired Membertou Senator Dan Christmas. Second one features Nancy Regan and former Premiers Rodney MacDonald and Iain Rankin,” Bouman said. “Third one is Nancy Regan and Salish totem pole carver Gerry Sheena and [myself].”

A long-standing project that originated a decade ago with the Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club, when Patrick Lamey reached out to Bouman on assistance to build a playground has evolved into an art auction in support of local and emerging Indigenous artists.

“The money raised can then help us to fund more artists,” he said. “The funds will be used to purchase high-quality art supplies. This art can help eliminate misconceptions, prejudice and equality, peace and mutual respect among all people.”