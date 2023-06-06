PORT HAWKESBURY: A local pharmacy is now able to offer patients a primary care clinic as part of a provincial pilot project that is looking to increase access to primary care for anyone with a valid Nova Scotia health card.

The Medicine Shoppe, which is owned by Michael Hatt, started scheduling patients into a primary care clinic inside the Port Hawkesbury based pharmacy on May 1.

“Under this pilot, our pharmacy is able to do much more than traditional pharmacies,” Hatt told The Reporter. “We’re able to bill the Nova Scotia government for all our services, where other pharmacies, some of it remains as a paid-for service.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers. Michael Hatt who is a pharmacist and owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury says it’s a big deal to be able to offer patients primary care.

Speaking on the fact when he went to pharmacy school 20 years ago, the colleges were changing the way they taught, and his teachers would say “someday, you’re going to be able to work the full scope of your practice,” something that is ringing true today.

“It’s a big deal. A lot of our patients would not come to us, even when they needed it, and go wait in the ER for hours on end, just because of that simple fee,” Hatt suggested. “So this is eliminating that barrier.”

Appointments at The Medicine Shoppe’s primary care clinic are normally scheduled in 15 minute blocks, which allows them to typically manage 20 patients per day.

“So what happens is, operating eight hours a day, six of those hours are booked in advance,” Hatt said. “And the day before, we open up the additional two hours for urgent projects; things with symptoms that come on quickly.”

Under their agreement with the province and the Department of Health, they must have a dedicated pharmacist and a dedicated administrator for the clinic, resulting in the addition of two members to The Medicine Shoppe’s team.

the clinics will provide 20 to 40 hours of dedicated clinic time with appointments being made available by booking online or calling the pharmacy directly.

Suzanne Richards-Aucoin, a pharmacist consultant with the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS), indicated the community pharmacy primary care clinic project has been in the works for many years.

“Just a few months ago, we announced the launch of this project at 12 sites – it’s a game changer – for the pharmacy team and patients,” Richards-Aucoin said. “And now even more communities will receive the benefit from the extensive skills and expertise from pharmacy teams.”

She advised since February 1, clinics in Phase 1, have provided over 13,000 services to Nova Scotian residents.

“Today, we celebrate this clinic and the other eight that opened on May 1,” Richards-Aucoin said. “More celebrations will follow this month, as an additional five clinics will be opening. By June 1, we will have 26 pharmacist-led primary care clinics province-wide.”

While all pharmacies in Nova Scotia have been able to offer many of these services for a fee since 2011, this program provides a full-range of pharmacy primary care services at no costs.

In addition to these clinics, there are over 300 pharmacies across the province that also provide a host of health care services at no charge including: assessment and treatment for bladder infection; contraception; shingles; lime disease prevention and prescription renewals.

The Medicine Shoppe on Reeves Street has been accepting patients into a community pharmacy primary care clinic since May 1.

“Unique to the community pharmacy primary care clinic sites are strep test assessment and prescribing,” Richards-Aucoin said. “A service that has been very beneficial this year as we had a severe cold and flu season.”

Each of the sites provide 20 to 40 hours of dedicated clinic time with appointments being made available by booking online or calling the pharmacy directly.

“Many patients are surprised to learn, what pharmacists can do for them,” Richards-Aucoin said. “It’s up to us to spread the word to contact your local pharmacy instead of waiting in the ER for hours on end.”

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster congratulated Hatt and his Medicine Shoppe team on hitting the ground running with this pilot project and said he was looking forward to the services they will be providing in Port Hawkesbury. “We have to change the health care system, if we keep trying to deliver it the same way, we’re still going to see people frustrated trying to access care and people frustrated working in the system trying to provide care,” MacMaster said. “Everybody is used to needing a doctor to gain access, but physicians can [now] offer more services to people and take some of the strain off the traditional system.”