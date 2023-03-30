HALIFAX: Funding was announced for local arts, cultural, and community organizations by the provincial government.

According to a press release issued by the province on March 27, 11 organizations are receiving about $15.5 million for new or upgraded infrastructure.

Among those receiving funding is $300,000 to the Gaelic College for its satellite campus Beinn Mhabu. The Inverness County Centre for the Arts was approved for $100,000 for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Our vibrant artists and diverse cultural communities helped build this province and remain a source of local pride and economic strength,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, on behalf of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Pat Dunn. “Through this funding, we are ensuring that they have an equally bright future.”

Cultural organizations from across Nova Scotia applauded the 2023-2024 provincial budget which committed $7.7 million for provincial museum sites, arts and culture organizations, and community-owned museums.

In the weeks leading up to the address, leaders of cultural organizations across the province said they presented five recommendations for inclusion in the budget, and many of the recommendations are reflected in the budget, including a doubling of the provincial investment in operating funding programs for cultural organizations in Nova Scotia. The groups said this program has been frozen since 2006, while the Consumer Price Index has risen by more than 42 per cent during that time.

“The provincial commitment to doubled funding of operating support programs will bring the cultural sector up to a level that enables not just survival but growth, leading to increased employment, programming, and the health, social, and economic benefits inherent in living in a province with a vibrant arts scene,” said Chris O’Neill, Executive Director at the Ross Creek Centre for the Arts.

“Bringing funding up to 2023 levels means that cultural organisations can spend less time stressing about making ends meet and more time focused on providing meaningful and essential programming for our communities,” said Janet Larkman, president of the Atlantic Presenters Association and executive director of King’s Theatre in Annapolis Royal.

“Many arts and culture organizations in Nova Scotia have never been able to access operational funding, because the funding envelope has been frozen since 2006,” said Stephanie Domet, co-founder and co-executive director of AfterWords Literary Festival. “This investment will allow organisations like mine to be more sustainable, and ultimately, our audience—Nova Scotians—will benefit enormously.”

According to the groups, more than 70 per cent of artists surveyed said that financial insecurity most affected their well being and mental health as outlined in the 2022 Artists’ In Mind Report on Artists’ Mental Health and Well being in Nova Scotia.

“Artist spaces build and nurture communities, offering free, sliding scale or low admission to public programming and resources for creativity, connection, and our mental health. We advocate for and prioritize professional fees for artists and arts workers and do so actively in the midst of so much precarity. A generational investment from the province indicates that artist mental well-being, and vibrant arts and cultural lives matter in Nova Scotia,” says Hannah Guinan, Director of the Khyber Centre for the Arts.

Nova Scotia’s Arts and Culture sector is a significant contributor to the economy, generating more than $928,000,000 in GDP annually, said the organizations. Access to arts and culture is widely recognized as a social determinant of health, and cultural organizations in Nova Scotia are uniquely placed to help support and protect the health and well being of our society, they added.