PORT HOOD: Municipal council has agreed to spend $149,489.18 to conduct well tests and improve water infrastructure around Inverness County.

Municipal Special Projects Facilitator Melanie Beaton told the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Feb. 3 about the operational pump test of the Whycocomagh water supply, which services approximately 125 connections in the village.

The system has two production wells (PW1 and PW2), both constructed in 1993, Beaton said. She said a constant rate pump test was conducted in April, 1993 on PW1, but no such test was undertaken on PW2.

“Because only one well has been pump-tested, our current withdrawal rate on our approval is only reflective of that one well, and as you can see, the municipality has consistently been in exceedance of our water withdrawal approval limit from Nova Scotia Environment (NSE). And if we don’t rectify this non-compliance, they will begin to issue fines,” Beaton told council.

In response, Beaton said the municipality purchased leak detection equipment and trained staff. She said a leak detection program was conducted on fire hydrants and service connections.

“Minor leaks have been detected and repaired within the community of Whycocomagh,” she confirmed.

Along with Strum Consulting, the municipality located and serviced the valves in the distribution system, she said, noting that data was used to have Graham MacDonald of H20 Leaks provide staff with training on in-field leak detection for valves.

Consultants with EXP Services Inc. provided the municipality with a proposal to conduct operational tests of the wellfield with both production wells pumping simultaneously, which Beaton said was then submitted to NSE for review, comment, and approval. She said the department reviewed the proposal and gave their approval.

“Basically requesting that the testing procedure be reviewed to ensure that the results of the proposed operational pump test are sufficient for submission to NSE to obtain a water withdrawal permit amendment for a higher pumping rate,” Beaton noted.

Beaton estimated the work in Whycocomagh will cost $16,479.90.

As for testing of the Port Hood production wells, Beaton said that will use the GUDI (Groundwater Under the Direct Influence) system which, in this case, involves surface water. She said this entails a three-step process that can take from two to three years.

“It refers to situations where microbial pathogens can travel from surface water, through an aquafer, into water well,” she explained.

After testing in Port Hood, Beaton said PW2 was experiencing reduced yield, and has since been decommissioned.

“Due to a significant shortage of water, the municipality undertook an emergency exploratory wellfield development program in 2019, and identified a new well, PW3, which was successfully drilled and established in proximity to PW2,” she noted. “But PW3 is provincially mandated to undergo step 2 testing.”

Beaton said municipal will conduct sampling, at a cost of $8,103.44.

The community of Judique has been under multiple water boil order advisories in the past, and is home to the municipality’s only surface water source, Beaton said.

During heavy rain and snow melt, Beaton said the water has been difficult to treat, leading to discolouration.

“The municipality has successfully been undertaking exploratory measures to replace the open water source in Judique with a groundwater source, which will require a smaller and more efficient treatment system,” said Beaton. “A groundwater source in Judique will ensure that the municipality can resolve reoccurring drinking water advisories, provide access to safe, potable water, while enabling compliance with Nova Scotia Environment, and federal limits and criteria.”

To date, Beaton said four production wells have been drilled, with PW1 and PW2 pump tested, and combined they can provide 50 per cent of the projected target yield to supply the community.

Beaton said municipal employees worked with a hydrogeologist and started a 72-hour pump test of PW3 and PW4 on Monday.

“Based on the results of those pump tests, then we’ll find out whether or not we achieved sufficient yields to be able to transfer the community of Judique from a surface water source to a groundwater source,” noted Beaton.

EXP Services proposed deepening PW3 an additional 30 metres, in addition to the 114 metres it currently stands, Beaton told council.

Estimating that all this work in Judique will cost a total of $29,622.75, Beaton requested council approval now to “advance this work in a timely manner.”

On Sept. 12, 2019 Greatario did an inspection of the water storage tower in Port Hastings which found “significant damage” of the interior, Beaton said, noting that in October, the firm was able to temporarily stop leaks.

Beaton said the work will involve tank repairs and a new mixer to keep tank circulating through the summer months. She said the roof vent assembly, sidewall panels, and interior piping brackets will have to be replaced, and they will have to do interior seal rehabilitation, remove sediment, and the tank will have to be emptied.

“This will be a big effort, the repairs on this tank, because the water tower will have to be taken offline for the work to be completed,” she noted. “This is a big ticket item, as you see, but it’s a very important asset.”

Total cost of this project is $95,283.09, according to Beaton who told council they are hoping for minimal service disruptions in the Port Hastings area.

After talking to Finance Director Tanya Tibbo, Beaton added there is $400,000 available in the municipal depreciation budget to cover these costs.