PORT HAWKESBURY: Public consultations about the Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind Farm will be starting soon.

“We anticipate being in a stage where we’re going to be in more open public consultations, setting up public sessions around the countryside, in specific locales,” Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Allan Eddy said. “One of the things that we’ve been striving to do is make sure that the leadership of those communities are well aware of the project, know how to get in touch with us, and have some background in case your constituents bring forward concerns or questions.”

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Feb. 1, Eddy said engagement with First Nations and stakeholders is underway.

“We have already begun that informal engagement, by again, speaking with leadership with the full understanding that there is a very formal process that we will engage in as we go forward,” he stated.

Eddy said when they started planning the project in 2019, they were looking at a 112 megawatt (MW) wind farm, but that capacity has since increased to 130 MW.

“Like all these bigger projects, as you refine them, and you begin to see them, you see other potential,” he noted.

Although the completion date has since moved from 2023 to 2025, Eddy said the Guysborough County wind farm is now in the $280-million range and will involve 26-32 turbines, each with a four to six MW capacity. He said power will come to the mill from the wind farm via sub sea cable under the Strait of Canso.

“As we’ve been going through this, we’ve recognized that there’s been that much more work to be done, and the whole permitting and other processes,” he said. “And of course, the impact of COVID because you can appreciate that you don’t just go out and get a bunch of turbines at Wal-Mart; they all have to be ordered. And world-wide, there’s a significant shift to wind energy, and so getting in the queue, and when you want and when you can get it, aren’t always the same thing.”

Because this is considered a “behind the meter project,” the power generated from the wind farm will supply the mill, Eddy said.

“Where we represent 10 per cent of all the energy on the grid, this project has the potential to represent somewhere between 30 and 40 per cent of the power we need when we’re running full-out,” he stated. “This is a significant contribution toward getting off coal for the province. It’s different from the Request for Proposals that’s out there now, because those will all be grid supplied projects.”

Wind data collected over the past year from two 60-metre towers with a number of different instruments, as well as LIDAR units to get measurements at different heights, reported good news, Eddy reported.

“We’re very comfortable that there’s a very positive wind resource that will support the development of a farm in this area,” noted Eddy. “What this really helps you understand is what’s the nature of that wind, how best to site your various turbines, how big or small a turbine you should use to get the most power out of that wind resource.”

Eddy said the company has completed environmental assessments, like migratory bird and nesting bird studies.

“All of the studies that have been done and the data that’s coming back to date, are not raising any red flags,” he said.

After introducing the project during the first round of public consultations, Eddy said the company will share the results of those assessments in the second round.

Eddy said the company made a formal request to Nova Scotia Power to connect to the electrical system, and a feasibility study was completed in August.

“We strong believe that we will be moving forward with this project; we have a lot of confidence in it and to that extent, I can share that this year we have spent over $1 million in some of this preliminary work,” he stated. “You don’t spend that kind of money, if you’re not serious about going forward.”

Calling the project exciting and promising, town councillors said this offers hope.

“I can tell you sitting here tonight and hearing this presentation makes me feel really confident that this mill is not going anywhere anytime soon, and that’s fantastic for this area,” Deputy Warden Jason Aucoin stated. “I want to thank PHP for the investment in the area, and wanting to continue to invest because it’s really a crucial part of the Strait area and eastern Nova Scotia.”

“The mill, I think, will be here for a long time once this project gets put in place,” Town Councillor Mark MacIver noted.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the plans are exciting and promising, but she wanted more information on the economic spin-offs.

Eddy added that the new farm will provide a boost to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s tax base, and there will be jobs during the construction phase, but synergies can be developed via training partnerships with the NSCC Strait Area Campus, as well as the offshore wind energy project proposed by Brezo Energy Inc.

“Making us sustainable creates that anchor to draw more green energy to the area, whether that’s in offshore wind, or that’s the development of green hydrogen,” he added.