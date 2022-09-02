Regarding the Watershed Wilderness designation for Archibald Lake, the Cochrane Hill Gold Project did not meet the standard of federal law for major natural resource projects in Canada because the contractual agreement between the province and the Australian-owned mining corporation, St. Barbara, did not include the federal laws of environment protection assessment and Indigenous consent.

The start of the flow of water for the Cochrane Hill Gold Project would begin in the St. Mary’s River. In 2018 a pre-fabricated pumping station on wheels was placed at the south side of the lake that forms in the St. Mary’s River, known as “The Narrows.”

Documents from Atlantic Gold state the volumes of water to be pumped out of the river, filtered of fish and debris, then diverted through culverts to be placed under Highway 7 in Archibald Lake.

The river is on higher ground than Archibald Lake and is needed to prime a gravity fed flow of water to facilitate the extraction of the vast amounts of fresh water needed for gold excavation. This water is then contained in a toxic tailing pond behind Cochrane Hill that is four times larger than the excavation site itself. The excavation site is the largest gold mine in Nova Scotia’s history. The toxic tailing pond is held in 20-foot high earthen walls that is guaranteed against catastrophic failure for two years. The pond remains toxic for innumerable generations, and would become a cleanup liability for generations to come.

Although previous St. Mary’s municipal councillors had promised the St. Mary’s River would never be included in the gold project, the Atlantic Gold reports and the placement of a pumping station in the middle of the nigh suggests otherwise.

The secret cabinet documents of the former premier reveal the extent of the impact to Nova Scotia, which the premier appealed, at the taxpayer’s expense, to the Supreme Court of Canada to remain secret but the court noted his embarrassment but refused to hear his argument.

The same contract illegalities for natural resource projects in Canada are present in the Atlantic Gold Project and the Northern Pulp contract.

Emily Ramey

Melrose