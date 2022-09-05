WE’KOQMA’Q FIRST NATION: An active transportation project here was approved for provincial funding recently.

In a press release issued late last month, the provincial government confirmed that We’koqma’q First Nation will be provided with $75,000 for a feasibility study to determine whether the community could adequately support multi-use pathways and where it would be located.

We’koqma’q Director of Marketing and Communications Storm Gould told The Reporter there are a lot of new residential areas in the community.

“It’s disconnected from a lot of the essential services in the community. A lot of people have to walk on the highway if they want to access anything by foot. Similarly, around the community, there’s kind of a lack of appropriate multi-use pathways to connect the community to the services and many things we offer in the community,” he said. “Not everyone has a vehicle. We have a lot of great services that meet a lot of needs; we just want to make sure it’s successful for everybody.”

Not just convenience, Gould said the other hope is that the pathways will help promote active lifestyles.

Gould said the decision about whether to make the paths multi-use, or for walkers only, will be made as they get more information.

Once the study is complete, Gould said the project will enter the design phase.

“If everything came back all peachy, we’d be looking to see what the design might look like, and what options are there for funding, and what the timelines are for this,” he said. “Right now, it’s a bit up in the air, but I think that’s generally the path most would take.”

Gould said this project aligns with the priorities set by the chief and band council.

“Chief and council have definitely identified accessibility to services and promoting a healthy lifestyle as key priorities for the next several years,” he stated.

As part of the announcement, the province said it is providing more than $350,000 for six active transportation projects across Nova Scotia that will improve connectivity within and between communities while reducing carbon emissions.

“The Connect2 program provides communities with a helping hand to encourage active transportation,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “The program encourages connectivity and active transportation by supporting infrastructure and design as well as capacity building and community engagement.”

The province added that the Connect2 Program provides grants for active transportation infrastructure and design; shared mobility and bicycle fleets; and for capacity building and community engagement. They said the program is open to registered non-profit societies or co-operatives, federally incorporated non-profit organizations, Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw bands, municipalities, post-secondary institutions and the private sector.