Golf course proposal is about the future

Nova Scotia’s rural regions are beautifully distinct and diverse; in history, culture, geography, and economy.

For our province to thrive we must continue to grow, and not just in Halifax. Opportunities abound for those communities who are open to new ideas and can bring people together to find solutions and seize opportunities.

In the early 2000s, the community of Inverness had an opportunity to shape their future and reverse a decades-old trend of outmigration and the uncertainty that comes with an aging population and declining economic growth. They took that step and welcomed in a young Canadian entrepreneur who saw the potential for a global tourism destination. Twenty years later, Cabot Cape Breton employs over 500 people and has put Inverness on the map as one of the top golf resorts in the world.

Recently, Cabot began conversations with the people of Mabou about a potential golf development in the community. I am acting as Community Liaison for Cabot, sharing the company’s vision with residents, answering questions, and asking for their ideas and feedback. Cabot has been very intentional in their approach; start with the community, listen, and let the feedback inform our approach.

For background, this project would require a Crown land lease from the Province of Nova Scotia for a portion of land located within the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park. This area is classified as a natural environment park; a place that, under the law, “incorporates natural landscapes in combination with outstanding recreational resources.”

Golf courses like Highlands Links, Fundy, Avondale, Banff, and others all exist within provincial and national parks. This is commonplace. And 20 kilometers down the road in Inverness, Cabot has proven that a low-impact, traditional links course can protect and enhance the natural environment, including the dunes, with best-in-class sustainable management practices and environmental mitigations backed by science.

If Cabot moves forward, approval of a land lease is contingent upon a robust plan and assessment by experts across government. No approval will be granted unless Cabot can demonstrate that it has identified social, economic, and environmental considerations, and provided sufficient plans and mitigations.

To be clear, no proposal or application for a land lease has been submitted to the government. Cabot is engaging the community, which is what Nova Scotians expect the company to do, and it is what the community of Mabou deserves.

The people of Mabou have a unique opportunity before them. Cabot knows there are many questions and different perspectives and welcomes this discussion. It is my hope that we can have a respectful conversation about the potential project; one that is based on facts, acknowledges the importance of due process, and considers the perspectives of those who are at the very heart of this discussion.

For the residents of Mabou, Port Hood, and the Strait area, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. As such, I believe our people deserve to have their voices heard in a respectful manner without interference from outside special interest groups.

This issue is not just about the land in West Mabou or Cabot’s proposal, more importantly, it is about our people, our future, and our ability to set our own path.

Rodney MacDonald

Mabou