Port Hawkesbury remembers tireless accessibility advocate

PORT HAWKESBURY: A long-time volunteer and advocate for accessibility in the town has passed away.

New Port Hawkesbury Deputy Warden Hughie MacDougall acknowledged the passing of a “good friend” of the Town of Port Hawkesbury and town council, Rilla McLean.

“You’ve probably seen her a lot on her mobile wheelchair going around town,” MacDougall told the Nov. 8 meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

The town will support efforts by the Evergreen Seniors Club to get provincial funding to install a new generator in their facility.

CAO Terry Doyle noted that the club is a designated a comfort centre space under the town’s emergency measures plan.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver pointed out to council that the Social Services class at the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus attended the meeting in the public gallery.

“Welcome, we’re really pleased to have you with us tonight,” Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told the students.

Based on a recommendation from the committee of the whole, town council agreed to donate the use of the Bear Head Room in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for the annual Senior’s Christmas Dinner on Dec. 18.

Town council also agreed to donate use of the Bear Head Room for FEIS 2022 on Nov. 25, and to purchase a table at the event which is being put on by the Port Hawkesbury Literacy Council.

Dubbed “Heart and Home,” the event features authors Lesley Crewe and Mary Janet MacDonald. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a silent auction, the announcement of the 50/50 raffle winner, and presentations by the authors.

Project Red Ribbon from the Inverness South Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) started on Nov. 1 and runs through the holidays.

The town agreed to a request to raise the MADD flag in front of the Civic Centre to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

Town council approved amendments to the Cape Breton Island Marketing Levy Act.

In response to a request from MacDougall to provide an explanation, the mayor recalled a presentation by Destination Cape Breton (DCB) CEO Terry Smith in October regarding the tax charged on room rentals, collected by municipalities, then remitted to DCB to market the island.

Because there is no stream-lined process for setting and collecting the levy, Smith recommended the town support a three per cent levy to be charged across Cape Breton, the mayor noted.

Now that the provincial government has introduced enabling legislation allowing municipalities to make a change to the levy and remove a threshold preventing accommodations with less than 10 rooms from collecting the levy, Chisholm-Beaton said this will allow DCB to properly market the island to tourists.

“That enables municipalities to remove that threshold so that even Airbnb’s and any sized accommodations will have to collect and even remit that three per cent levy,” she explained.

The Canadian Red Cross’s request to use the arts and crafts space in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre was approved by town council.