Good news announcements have been arriving steadily over the summer from around the Strait area.

On Aug. 3 the federal government announced $190,000 in funding to revitalize the Port Hawkesbury waterfront.

The project includes the installation of sculptures and kiosks to rent and showcase the work of local artistans. The other aspect of the project is the development of Sunset Park, and the addition of signage.

The week before two MPs announced the Government of Canada’s plan to renew Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan with a commitment of $2-billion over nine years.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Mike Kelloway, announced over $384-million in funding through the 14 new and existing initiatives to strengthen and improve marine safety under the next phase of the Ocean Protection plan.

The federal funding announcement was made on July 26 at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

The federal transport minister advised that in Nova Scotia and across the Atlantic region, the Ocean Protection Plan has helped nearly 350 students complete training through the marine training program at the Strait Area Campus of the NSCC.

Alghabra said the plan also contributed to the removal or assessment to 84 abandoned boats from Atlantic waterways that posed a risk to safe navigation.

Alghabra suggested this will build on efforts to improve response to marine emergencies and funding new technologies to accommodate an increase in marine traffic.

Kelloway said, that the world’s oceans are the main transport arteries for global trade and according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), maritime trade volumes are set to triple by 2050.

The NSCC Foundation, in partnership with David Cook, celebrated the life of his late wife Margaret Mary Cook on July 26, during a small, intimate family gathering in recognition of a $2-million legacy gift to fund student awards in perpetuity at the Strait Area Campus.

According to the NSCC, the $2-million will be endowed to produce interest every year, from which bursaries will be awarded to students.

The Margaret Cook and Dr. David Cook Bursary will fund a minimum of 35 awards of $2,000 annually at NSCC’s Strait Area Campus and will be available to full-time students in any year of study in any program.

Last month it was confirmed that StFX University has been allocated 13 per cent of the additional 200 new nursing seats at post-secondary institutions across the province.

Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson, who is also the MLA for Antigonish, announced on July 12 that the government will invest $3.2-million in new seats this year, and the investment will grow to $6.8-million annually when all of the new seats are in place.

According to the health minister, an additional 26 seats will be created at StFX, giving the Antigonish campus 146 first-year nursing seats.

Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) will also add 120 practical nursing seats, which will be divided, Thompson said, between the 10 campuses that offer the course, including the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury.

When the new seats are fully in place, about 530 registered nurses and 370 licensed practical nurses will graduate every year from Nova Scotia schools.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will soon benefit from an active transportation trail connecting an old stretch of Trunk 4 from Addington Forks to Beech Hill Road.

The active transportation corridor is one part of a nearly $20-million investment in energy efficiency upgrades that were announced during a July 19 funding announcement.

The Province of Nova Scotia is investing a total of $500,000, the Government of Canada is investing more than $598,000 and the municipality is contributing more than $399,000 to the $1.5-million energy efficiency project.

The announcement, encompassed energy efficiency upgrades to nine community buildings in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish including; Keppoch Lodge, Lakevale Mini Trail, St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Lochaber Community Centre, Heatherton Community Centre, Havre Boucher Community Centre, Arisaig Parish Community Hall, Highland Curling Club and St. Andrew’s Community Centre.

Warden Owen McCarron indicated the upgrades include replacing heating systems and lighting and installing solar panels on each building to improve energy efficiency and reach net-zero energy.

The project will also offset the municipality’s carbon footprint through the production of a total of 297 kilowatts of renewable solar energy. Construction is expected to start this summer and will be complete by 2027.

The province will contribute $6.9-million, to create a five-kilometre active transportation corridor along Trunk 4.

The new corridor will give pedestrians and cyclists a safe active transportation option that links with the new active transportation spine through the Town of Antigonish and to StFX University.

The federal government is contributing $9-million to the project, while the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is contributing approximately $2.8-million.

Construction on the active transportation corridor is expected to begin late summer and be completed by 2026.

A new affordable living complex on Appleseed Drive in Antigonish officially opened. Years ago, it was only a vision of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) before it was made a reality through assistance from all three levels of government.

On July 19, AAHS hosted a ceremony celebrating the 12-unit living complex across from Antigonish Education Centre.

The Chairperson of AAHS, Rachel MacFarlane advised with their affordable rent, it has freed up financial resources for their tenants to return to school, assist with job training and even provided opportunities for children’s and adults’ recreation.

The Government of Canada invested $2.4-million in the complex, while the Province of Nova Scotia contributed $350,000 and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish provided $100,000 and sold the parcel of land to AAHS for $1.

The Appleseed Drive project features a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units for people with low to moderate-incomes and features a community room and an outdoor space for gardening.

Construction began in 2021 and was completed in early 2022; immediately following construction, tenants of all 12 units moved in.

A new cultural and creativity centre will soon benefit the performing and visual arts scene within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).

On July 22 Mike Kelloway, Cape Breton-Canso MP, announced over $2.6-million in federal funding for the construction of the new RoadHouse Creative Centre, a facility for local and regional artists in Northeastern Nova Scotia.

Once completed, the new RoadHouse facility will house a 2,500 square foot transformable creation and performance space with automatic retractable seating for 100 audience members.

An additional 5,500 square feet of space will be dedicated to housing a multi-purpose lobby and meeting space, dressing rooms, storage space, restrooms, workshop facilities, as well as a light and sound booth and interior and exterior community gathering spaces.

In March, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announced on behlaf of the Province of Nova Scotia a committment of $400,000 towards a new facility.

Adapted from the former Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) building, the RoadHouse Creativity Centre will be a cultural and creative hub to come together to practice, explore and enjoy the performing and visual arts.

Emmy Alcorn, Mulgrave Road Theatre’s executive director advised the organization is grateful for the contribution that allows them to not only be cultural leaders but also environmental leaders, and moves them beyond a dream, making their vision a reality.

These projects, bursaries, and funding announcements promise great things for communities, residents, organizations, and institutions around the region.

These commitments can also provide material and financial assistance for sectors that can really help the environment, the culture, and economy of the area.

The cultural, tourism, oceans, education, environmental, housing, and health care sectors in the region can stimulate employment and growth, help residents and communities, attract visitors who will spend money here, and entice investment from outside sources.

If all goes well, these are types of things that can make for a brighter future.