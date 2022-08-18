A different approach is needed

The “principal principle” states that for every solution not carefully considered, one always creates more problems than one solves. Some readers may even recognize the notion as a variation of Merton’s Law of Unintended Consequences: a frequently-observed phenomenon in which any action has results that are not part of the actor’s purpose. The law of unintended consequences pushes us ceaselessly through the years, permitting no pause for perspective.

In fact, several situations come to mind as possible empirical demonstrations of the principal principle. A good example is the approach to medical workforce policy in Canada, historically linked to the unusually large number of physicians who graduated from Canadian medical schools in the late 1960s and the early 1970s. Although it should have been evident to those in charge of health human resources at the time, a significantly larger than usual number of practising physicians reached their normal retirement age as a cohort, however it appeared to be a surprise to everyone. In addition, the surge in the emigration of Canadian physicians to the US made the situation dire.

The increased production persisted well into the 1980s and was only called into question first by the Quebec government (Hall Report), which in 1984-85, started cutting back class sizes and reallocating training residency numbers, and by the British Columbia government, which in the late 1980s made an unsuccessful attempt to control billing numbers. Shortly thereafter, several other provinces began to question the production numbers. In Nova Scotia the government restricted billing numbers (supported by Doctors Nova Scotia) freezing very unhappy physicians in their places. The unintended consequence: physicians emigrated to the US and other Canadian provinces in unprecedented numbers, many from rural areas where numbers were already problematic.

But it was the Conference of Deputy Ministers of Health in 1989 that really got the micromanagement ball rolling by commissioning Barer-Stoddart to study Canada’s physician-resource policies. Their 1991 report signalled a major change in workforce policy across Canada. It shifted from concerns about shortages to an attempt to control the cost of health care by decreasing the production of physicians. Coincidentally, feminization of medical schools, a change in medical work culture and training contributed to the reduction of health human resources. No one appreciated the impact until it was too late. All this happened while social anthropologist were predicting that a gray tsunami.

The consequences were not evident to these health department bureaucrats and their politician bosses who were enamoured with neo-liberal economic policies, thereby leaving regular Canadians, especially rural and the aged, to weather the brunt of these bad decisions. Health care became the scapegoat for out of control provincial budgets. Today many emergency departments are closed and people wait for care because of these decisions.

Politicians are now drowning under the weight of demand for basic health services. It is unfair to lay the entire blame at the feet of this current cohort of health managers and politicians but uninformed decisions today will lead to more consequences tomorrow. The latest initiative for solving the health resources issue is to roll out incentives like retention bonuses, enticement grants and relocation funds- all of which have been tried in the past and in many different jurisdictions, but only served to prop up the status quo. They will fail because none factor in the fact that resources are subject to market forces- making upping the ante a zero sum game. The competing and more affluent jurisdictions will respond by sweetening their own incentives and on it goes. This official government policy actually promotes the poaching of those same resources from off-shore countries which are in more need that we are.

Where there has been success in stabilizing health service provision is in jurisdictions that have changed the delivery model for primary and emergency care such as the Netherlands and Scandinavia, among ohers. This would require a change of culture both within the user and service groups in Nova Scotia. For example, people showing up to an emergency department (ED) for a heath related problem (currently) are first seen by a nurse or paramedic to determine when, not whether, they should be seen. This is called the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) created in 1999 to improve timely care for patients presenting to emergency rooms when less urgent problems started to populate waiting rooms (CTAS 1 to 5 with 1 the most serious)- ostensibly a great risk management tool.

The system is choked. People are waiting in ED waiting rooms while others are waiting inside the emergency rooms for disposition to appropriate care. The latter because of alternate level of care patients are lying in beds in acute care facilities, lack of health HR resources to care for patients or unexpected health emergencies (some preventable such the high number of health personnel off work because of Covid 19 related issues). Poor planning or no planning has contributed to the Long Term Care lack of capacity and the same is true for health human resources and neither has a solution that will have a practical impact on patient flow for at least five years even if everyone was on board with a solution.

People waiting for assessment and care is the second hurdle to overcome. It has been known for some time that streaming people directly to the most appropriate place in the ED for care is the key to improving throughput and outcomes. All ED’s in Canada are now experiencing overcrowding for many reasons and this has led to consequences: increased morbidity and mortality. One theory suggest the cause is Triage Drift which speaks to the concept of ‘normalization toward the mean’; the knowledge that a patient will need to be assigned to the waiting room, may lead the triage nurse to ‘uptriage’ a CTAS 4 or 5 patient in the hopes of shortening their wait. Similarly, there may be subconscious pressure to ‘downtriage’ certain patients based on ED space limitations. For example, a patient may be assigned a CTAS 3 rather than CTAS 2 score feeling it unacceptable to assign level 2 patients in the waiting room. A CTAS 3 patient may also be downtriaged to CTAS 4 to make them more appropriate for fast track. It is an oversimplification to attribute overcrowding to drift given the issues in Long Term Care and Health HR but clearly ED queues need a re-evaluation of process and disposition.

What if emergency departments were completely restructured so that a physician was doing the triage and multidisciplinary resources were at hand to see those triaged as is the case in other jurisdictions? Unlike nurses in the current model, physicians are legally covered to assess, refer or discharge the person from triage or to the appropriate care resource. Given that 80%+ cases that present to emergency departments do not require the skills of an emergency medicine specialist, triage should go further than assessing the acuity of the request for care and stacking people in the waiting rooms, where some may not be reassessed for hours, if ever. It should be no surprise that some of these cases are actually worse after waiting 12 + hours than when they first presented to say nothing of the 50,000 people who left Nova Scotia ED’s without even being seen.

What if the person triaged Level 3/4/5 was referred by the triage physician to the care of a social worker, psychologist, psychiatrist, nurse practitioner, family physician or virtual care in the same building where they came for assessment (or to a community-based facility with capacity) and each of these care givers could discharge the person or arrange for follow-up? What if the loop was closed with a review of the management (outcome) of that case by a supervising physician who would assure that quality standards of care were adhered to- already in place in the National Health Service (Britain).

Clearly a new approach to clinical care and a significant investment are required to enable these what if’s. This wheel has already been invented so no pilot initiative is required to realize this approach to care. We don’t need to hear why it would not work, only how we can make it work. Yes it would mean taking some risks, ruffling some feathers, reassigning human and capital resources, political will and most importantly credible champions to lead the transition. None of this would be easy but nothing that is worth doing is. People need care now but are asking for it from the wrong person in the wrong place. It is time to enable content experts to lead and for health consumers to be educated on the needs and solutions at hand. Not everyone will be happy but few are at the moment.

Dr. Robert Martel

Arichat