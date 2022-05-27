Home Community Grand reopening of Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique Community Grand reopening of Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique By Mary Hankey - May 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp (From the left): Stella Cameron, owner Ashley Taylor, Darlene Boudreau, and Natalie MacLean were all wearing the latest fashions from the boutique at the grand reopening of the Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique. Photos by Mary HankeyAshley Taylor, owner of the Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique, cut the ribbon during the grand reopening celebrations on May 7 in Port Hawkesbury. The expansion and renovations of the Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique provided Ashley Taylor the opportunity to bring in more unique items not available in the area. The salon section of the Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique celebrated its seventh anniversary on May 7. Owner Ashley Taylor celebrated the grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and giveaways. Susan Fox (left) was in attendance representing the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce to congratulate Ashley Taylor on the grand reopening. The Cutting Edge Studio and Boutique celebrated the grand reopening of its newly renovated space in the Port Hawkesbury Shopping Centre.