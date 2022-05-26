PORT HAWKESBURY: Tenants of an apartment building on Bernard Street have been given until July 31 to leave their units so their new landlord can conduct renovations.

The six-unit building, which is located at 622 Bernard Street in Port Hawkesbury, is owned by AOI Properties of Sydney. After the recent passing of one tenant, another tenant recently vacated their apartment, leaving three in the building.

One of those tenants is 67-year-old Mary Cogswell, who has been living in her apartment for the past 10 years.

Cogswell was sent a letter dated Oct. 25, 2021 from AOI Properties to inform her of a rent increase from $571 to $581 as of March 1, which concluded by adding, “if you do not plan on continuing your tenancy at this address please provide written notification by Feb. 1, 2022.”

Then on April 19, Cogswell was served, at her door, by AOI Properties Site Leader Kelly MacNeil with an Agreement to Terminate for Demolition, Repairs or Renovations, with a note that her tenancy is due to end on July 31.

“(The new site leader) said to me ‘we have to fix the pipes underneath the building.’ She said, ‘you cannot live here without sewer and water, and she said, ‘it could take three months.’ And I looked at her, and I said, ‘so you’re telling me I’m evicted,’ and she said, ‘yes.’ And then she said, ‘we will give you $300 towards moving,’” Cogswell recalled, noting she was in shock. “

Since this took place, Cosgwell’s daughter Rosena Skinner said she has been unable to get in touch with any representatives of the company.

“On the actual eviction notice, there’s a number here, a 1-800 number, I tried calling that and left a message, no one’s ever called me back,” Skinner said.

On advice from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, Cogswell is challenging the eviction.

“You can apply to the Residential Tenancies Board to ask them to set that aside. There’s a number of questions that have to be answered,” MacQuarrie told Cogswell. “My understanding from the information there, you send it to the Director of the Residential Tenancies Board.”

MacQuarrie, along with Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall, and Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton were at Cogswell’s apartment on May 18.

“The reason for the eviction, I’m hearing, partly is because of the renovations to the sewer. I’m under the understanding that they did all that work,” MacDougall noted.

Port Hawkesbury resident Danny Doiron, who worked as a caretaker at the property, confirmed that the pipes were dug up and replaced “all in one day” earlier this spring.

“They dug down seven feet and they put brand new pipe, from under the building, all the way over to the town hook-up,” he recalled. “(Now they say they have to) dig under the building to the back, but that’s not what they’re saying on paper, that’s what (the site leader) told us at the door.”

“The work that they need to do, does it require Mary to be out of the building?” MacQuarrie asked.

The provincial ban on renovictions — the act of evicting tenants to renovate a building and then increase the rent — was lifted when the province’s state of emergency ended on March 21.

However, new protections for tenants were added to the Residential Tenancies Act, including that the tenant must be given at least three months’ notice and the landlord must give the tenant between one and three months’ rent as compensation, depending on the size of the building. Additional compensation may be awarded to the tenant if the landlord does not follow the new rules or is found to have acted in bad faith.

“Their intention is vacate the building, and then eventually do renovations, and then they’re going to put rent up; that’s what they’re going to do,” MacQuarrie noted.

Currently, Cogswell said the landlord does not have anyone cleaning common areas in the building, and Doiron said the oil tank is empty.

Skinner said her mother’s situation is dire given the housing shortage around the region, and the fact she lives on a fixed income.

“Even if she found another place outside of here, it’s not going to be $581 per month. Realistically, you’re not going to find that, so regardless, she’s going to pay more rent,” she stated. “When you’re on Canada Pension and Old Age Pension, it’s not feasible to pay $1,200 a month and nothing included because you’re making $1,400 a month. How do you eat? Then they say there’s forms to fill out for a rent subsidy but only so much money is given a year for rent subsidy, so if you don’t get in there at the right time, which I found out, then they could have already given out the allotted amount for the year. So then what do you do?”

“I think it’s unfair for everybody that’s living here because there’s nothing to rent in this town,” Doiron said.

AOI Properties did not respond to requests for comment by press time Tuesday afternoon.