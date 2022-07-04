Arts & Entertainment Granville Green returns By Mary Hankey - July 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Granville Green Resurgence concert entertainer, Tyler Shaw won the MuchMusic Coca-Cola Covers Contest 2012, organized by the Canadian music cable channel MuchMusic, The hill was packed with an enthusiastic audience for the first concert of Granville Green Resurgence series, featuring Inn Echo and Tyler Shaw. There will be five more free concerts every Sunday night until August 7. Inn Echo rightfully earned Emerging Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year nominations for the 2020 Music PEI Awards. The popular trio opened the first Granville Green Resurgence concert of the season. The Granville Green Resurgence concert series in Port Hawkesbury kicked off to a fantastic start after a two-year hiatus. Representing one of the generous sponsors, East Coast Credit Union, Haley Burke welcomed the crowd to the opening concert. Tyler Shaw’s recent and self-titled third studio album was released in August 2021. He performed to an energetic audience during the Granville Green Resurgence debut concert of the season. Fiddler Karson McKeown from the band Inn Echo hails from Ottawa, Ontario. The group received a Music PEI 2021 nomination for Instrumental Recording of the Year. Cellist and fiddler Tuli Porcher, from the band Inn Echo, is from Victoria, British Columbia. The group was the opening act for the first Granville Green Resurgence concert of the season. Guitarist Tom Gammons, from Montana, USA, is a newly-added member for the group Inn Echo. The