Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Cousins Charli Myalls, John Cameron MacDonald and Blake Myalls were enjoying Canada Day festivities in St. Peter’s, complete with cotton candy, snow cones and hotdogs.

Photo by Drake Lowthers

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron and Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher handed out awards in Antigonish on July 1.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Arichat harbour was perfect for boating on Canada Day.

Photo by Mary Hannkey

Members of the Strait Pirates made sure that the cake made it safely to Granville Green for the Canada Day celebrations in Port Hawkesbury.

Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Kids and adults alike spent some time in the water in St. Peter’s on Canada Day, walking in at the boat launch (above) and diving off the docks.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Local cadets and legion members from Antigonish were at Canada Day ceremonies at Columus Field.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

The bouncy castle was a popular attraction for kids at LeNoir Landing in Arichat.

Photo by Mary Hankey

Canada Day activities were held at Granville Green in Port Hawkesbury.

Photo by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette was joined by a special assistant, Jordyn Smith, to cut the Canada Day cake at the Lions Club Marina in St. Peter’s.

Photo by Mary Hankey

John Davis and Paul Sanderson were kept busy handing out cake at the Canada Day celebrations at Granville Green. The cake was generously donated by Atlantic Superstore.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

LeNoir Landing in Arichat hosted a Canada Day market.