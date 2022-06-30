Groups approved for provincial funding to repair local facilities

HALIFAX: Organizations around the region were approved for provincial government funding to fix up local facilities.

In a press release issued on June 23, the province said 30 not-for-profit organizations are receiving grants totalling $858,000 for repairs and upgrades to community gathering spaces.

The 2022-2023 Community Facilities Improvement Program Recipients include the Canso Lions Club which was approved for $30,000 to conduct interior renovations to their hall. The Country Harbour Gun Club will receive $4,800 to do roof repairs to their building.

The Isle Madame Historical Society in Arichat will see $31,000 to do exterior repairs to its buildings, and the Isle Madame New Horizon Seniors Club in Arichat was greenlit for $31,000 to replace the roof on their building.

In Samsonville, the Lakeside Community Association will get funding of $36,000 to do door and roof replacement work, while the MacAskill House Museum Society in St. Peter’s was given the thumbs up for $23,977 to do window and building repairs.

The final local recipient is the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Johnstown which was approved for $24,000 from the province to conduct roof and wall repairs.

The province said the Community Facilities Improvement Program supports community-led projects to enhance public use of existing facilities, such as community halls, local museums and archives and performance spaces.

“Community facilities are places where people gather to share meals, enjoy the arts or celebrate local history and culture,” said Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “These spaces contribute so much to community life in Nova Scotia and we’re proud to offer support to help them sustain and grow.”

The province said the program is open to all not-for-profit organizations that serve their communities. Eligible projects include interior or exterior upgrades to kitchens, windows and roofing, which help the long-term sustainability of the facility and the development of groups that use it.

Through the Community Facilities Improvement Program, the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage will fund up to 75 per cent of an eligible project, to a maximum of $50,000, the province noted.

The list of grant recipients for 2022-23, along with program criteria, is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/investing-in-our-future/community-facilities-improvement-program, and the full list of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage funding programs and resources (PDF) is available at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/inline/documents/ccth_funding_programs_and_resources_2022.pdf.