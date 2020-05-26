GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) was only one of a handful of municipalities in the province to keep its offices staffed during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While closed to the public, staff used a two-days on, two-days off model.

Warden Vernon Pitts said they’re only a few weeks away from reopening their municipal office but acknowledges there will be challenges in place and the municipality will be following every preventative measure they can.

Pitts suggested the “new normal” will consist of physical distancing, good hygiene practices, and the use of masks – which doesn’t mean they can’t fully staff and re-open their office.

“If we do as we’re supposed to be doing, it would work out well,” he said. “Hopefully before too long, they’ll come up with a vaccine and it’ll be back to normal.”

Subject to final approval, municipal officials voted for the change to their daily operations during their virtually-held regular council meeting on May 20.

The municipality now has plans to return to full office operations with a phased-in approach, starting with senior staff returning on May 29.

All staff are expected to be back on site June 1, and facilities are scheduled to reopen to the public June 15, keeping in mind any COVID-19 restrictions.