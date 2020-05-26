Wildfire in Antigonish County still considered ‘out of control’

HALIFAX: A wildfire in Antigonish County that consumed approximately 200 hectares of forest is still considered “out of control” by provincial officials.

On Monday, ground and air crews and volunteer fire departments responded to a wildfire near Frankville.

An incident command centre has now been established with 17 provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and 31 volunteer firefighters on scene today.

The wildfire is estimated to be about 140 hectares in size and is about 50 per cent contained. It is considered to be out of control.

“We have teams of expert wildfire fighters and they are all being deployed to where they are needed, working alongside local fire departments and other response agencies,” said Iain Rankin, Minister of Lands and Forestry. “It’s extremely important for the public to keep updated on the latest information, stay away from these areas and reduce the risk of further fires by adhering to provincial and municipal fire restrictions.”

Currently the fire is not near a residential area and no structures have been lost.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.