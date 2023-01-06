GUYSBOROUGH: Efforts to spruce up the waterfront here received financial assistance from the federal government.

On Jan. 5 Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced federal funding of $73,500 to the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society.

According to Kelloway, the non-repayable funding from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency’s Innovative Communities Fund will help replace siding, windows and decks, install solar lights and railings, and repair the damaged dock.

“With a repaired anchorage, Guysborough harbour will be able to welcome larger vessels and more visitors to the area,” said Kelloway. “What that means is more money, more community wealth in the area.”

The local MP said long lasting materials will help keep the buildings attractive and weather-resistant to rain, wind, sun, and snow, while solar lights and new glass railings will improve safety and visibility without obstructing the view of the harbour.

“When I think of Guysborough County, I believe it has so much to offer residents and visitors alike,” he said. “We have breathtaking beauty… a wealth of outdoor and cultural experiences, rich maritime history, a welcoming, safe harbour, and of course, the warmth and hospitality of the people. These vibrant offerings often come together, and they do so here at the beautiful Guysborough waterfront. Folks, this is at the heart of the community for people to gather to meet, to eat, to celebrate, to discover, to explore, or just simply to relax and enjoy the view.”

Noting these simple but essential changes will go a long way toward revitalizing the waterfront, Kelloway said they will also keep it as a community gathering place for today’s residents, tomorrow’s visitors, and those who will call Guysborough their home in years to come.

“I’ve been in Guysborough a lot in the last four years. They hold historic buildings, and this facility, and the infrastructure in high regard, and so do I,” he said. “Those who visit Guysborough leave with lasting memories, and more importantly, a desire to return.”

After giving praise to ACOA officials for their efforts, the Liberal MP gave a special mention to Guysborough-Tracadie PC MLA Greg Morrow.

“Greg and I are working on numerous files between offices,” he stated. “It’s not about political colours, it’s about getting the job done, it’s about working together, it’s about being there for each other, and moving the needle forward on economic development.”

Kelloway thanked officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for working with him on the project, and society board members for their leadership and resiliency.

Society chair Paul Long pointed to the number of board members at the announcement.

“That hasn’t always been easy,” he said. “Insurance and all those things that pile up over time for a small non-profit to maintain it, keep it going, and to grow speaks a lot to the folks that are here.”

Noting great partnerships with the community and all levels of government over the past few years, Long said the society has been looking for ways to finance upgrades.

“There’s a lot happening on the waterfront and in order to push that envelop ahead a little bit over the last 20 years, we’ve been around, it’s important that we look at ways to improve, and to grow the area,” he said. “Part of that process is to apply for money, apply for funding, to try to upgrade our buildings to try and make things a little more pleasant; to make it a more inviting place to come to, more accessible, open to the public, and a whole lot more fun to be around. Over the last 20 years, it has been that, it’s just now it’s time to move that ahead a little bit.”