FOX ISLAND: A 49-year-old Guysborough County man was arrested after the RCMP searched a residence last week.

On Jan. 4, Guysborough County District RCMP said they received a report of an assault that took place in July at a residence on Highway 16 in Fox Island. The RCMP said in a press release issued this evening that officers learned that the man “assaulted and threatened a woman, and that the man was also illegally in possession of firearms.”

Then on Jan. 6, the RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at a residence and arrested the man.

“During the search, RCMP officers located and seized three rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition, and soft body armour,” according to the press release.

The RCMP noted that the Fox Island man has been released from their custody on conditions and he will be facing charges of assault, uttering threats, five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and five counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Feb. 1, the RCMP added.