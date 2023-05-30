LAWRENCETOWN: The editor of an anthology of short fiction from some of the finest writers of Atlantic Canada over the last 40 years says it’s a project that’s been a long time in the making, as there hasn’t been a good anthology made in a while.

Pottersfield Press publisher and author Lesley Choyce told The Reporter writers from various communities throughout the region and stories that reflect a wide range of writing talent are included in High Water Mark.

“It’s an anthology of Atlantic Canadian fiction between the years of 1983 and 2023, these are all short-stories – it’s fiction, not true to life – sometimes they say fiction is the selective transforming of reality,” Choyce said. “It’s a portrait of life in Atlantic Canada, but through fiction writer’s eyes rather than trying to be a journalist.”

A total of 19 authors contributed work to this long-awaited collection representative of the literature of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.

“It’s mostly to show the depth of literature in Atlantic Canada; just to highlight some of the finest writers so that somebody can put it all in one book,” Choyce said. “There’s a lot of creativity out there and that creativity makes use of the imagination to try and express the things that are important to us.”

Among the contributors are Sheldon Currie, Harold Horwood, Maxine Tynes, Patrick O’Flaherty, J.J. Steinfeld, Budge Wilson, Carol Bruneau, Steven Laffoley, Wayne Curtis, Michael Pacey, Guyleigh Johnson and Chris Benjamin among others.

“In this case, included in this anthology are stories that have been first published in books by Pottersfield Press, because we’ve been around so long, we have stories from all four Atlantic provinces,” Choyce said. “The most prominent writer from Cape Breton is Alistair MacLeod, when you open the book his is the first story that’s in there. The second story is also from a Cape Breton writer, Sheldon Currie.”

He suggested the stories are shaped by the sea, the environment and may be a little off to the side of mainstream culture.

“That made us a bit more self-reliant,” Choyce said. “And a bit more creative in an individual way.”

Choyce is the author of more than 100 books of literacy fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction and young adult novels and surfs year-round in the North Atlantic.

He runs Pottersfield Press and has worked as editor with a wide range of Canadian authors and has been teaching English and Creative Writing at Dalhousie and other universities for more than 40 years. He has won The Dartmouth Book Award, The Atlantic Poetry Prize and The Ann Connor Brimer Award and has been short-listed for the Governor-General’s Award.

In 2022, he was awarded the Atlantic Legacy Award for his “lasting contribution to the development of the literary arts in Atlantic Canada.”

“Literature is really something that’s still an important part of our life. Even though we are swept over by everything up to artificial intelligence,” Choyce said. “This is the opposite of AI, these are stories crafted and created by a creative individual, the human kind.”