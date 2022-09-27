NewsOnline First Highway 104 twinning continues By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Highway 104 twinning project includes 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway, Nova Scotia Public Works noted. They said traffic is currently being detoured onto 25.5 kilometres of new highway while the adjacent side is constructed, and the travelling public is now driving over 10 of the 24 new bridges and structures. The Barney’s Rive Interchange is pictured here. Photos by Communications Nova ScotiaAccording to Nova Scotia Public Works, construction to twin Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish will continue through the fall and winter and is on track to be completed before the end of 2023. This phase includes work on new structures and paving in several sections including the new 10 kilometre section over Weaver’s Mountain. Pictured are the sections under construction along Pushie Road in Marshy Hope.