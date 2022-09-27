NewsOnline First Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in the Strait area By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - September 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The crib work, dock and wharf at Port Hood Island Cove were heavily damaged by the massive waves and storm surge brought on by Hurricane Fiona. Photo by Drake LowthersThe sign at the McDonald’s in Antigonish took some damage from Hurricane Fiona. Photo by Jake BoudrotUprooted trees fell precariously close to this home in D’Esousse. Photo by Jake BoudrotThis was all that was left of a power pole in D’Escousse after Hurricane Fiona uprooted trees that fell on power lines. Photo by Drake LowthersTrees were down in front of the Keating Millennium Centre on the StFX campus. Classes were cancelled at the Antigonish university, as well as the NSCC Strait Area Campus, and public schools around the region on Monday. Photo by Drake LowthersFallen trees made it hard to get around in Antigonish throughout the weekend. Photo by Drake LowthersThe shingles were ripped off the roof of this home in Antigonish last weekend. Photo by Drake LowthersAs with past storms, Antigonish town and county experienced flooding last weekend. Photo by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardHurricane Fiona did significant damage to Oban Road, in Richmond County leaving this section impassable. Photo by Communications Nova ScotiaThis is another picture of the truck that fell into a washed out section of the West Bay Road in St. George’s Channel, Richmond County. Photo by Communications Nova ScotiaHeavy rainfall caused these waters to rise close to the road in Monastery.